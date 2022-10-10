Neurodegenerative Disease Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & CO. Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global neurodegenerative disease drugs market is expected to clock US$ 77.01 Billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Supported by the increasing research and development on drug commercialization. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Neurodegenerative Disease Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global neurodegenerative disease drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: drug class, disease indication, route of administration, and region.

Market Driver

Major drivers increasing the growth of neurodegenerative disease drugs market are rising research and development in treatment and diagnosis procedures. Investigation into the origins of neurodegenerative diseases and potential cures is recently rising. In preclinical or clinical trials, a number of treatments are being assessed, including cell therapies, oligonucleotides, and monoclonal antibodies. These initiatives hold a promise for the prevention, delayed progression, and eventual treatment of neurological disorders.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class’

According to drug class, global market is categorized into:

Immunomodulators

Dopamine Agonists

Interferons

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Medication known as immunomodulators can improve immune function by altering the immune system response. By concentrating exclusively on specific immune system components, immunomodulators are more selective in their effectiveness and reduce the risk of adverse effects from immunological dysfunction. Interferons help the immune system identify and eliminate infected cells. They can stop the development and spread of infectious cells as well as protect other cells from getting infected. Parkinson's disease is usually treated with dopamine agonists (DA), which delay the administration of levodopa medication and reduce unpleasant motor fluctuations.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Indication’

Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy and others comprise the segments of the global market for neurodegenerative disease drugs. In terms of disease indications, the Alzheimer's disease category has dominated the market. Alzheimer's disease causes the brain cells to degenerate, which leads to cell death and degeneration. Dementia, which is characterized by a continuous deterioration in mental, behavioral, and social capacities and reduces a person's ability to operate independently, is primarily brought on by Parkinson’s disease. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a hereditary disorder that affects the brain, the peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement (skeletal muscle). Rising prevalence of diseases is anticipated to increase research and development procedures for drug development.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global neurodegenerative disease drugs market are:

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

Orion Pharma Ltd

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Inc

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

Merck & CO. Inc

Pfizer Inc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Biogen Inc

UCB S.A

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

