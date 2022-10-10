KK Sew & Vac announces the Grand Opening Celebration of a BERNINA Sewing machine dealership and fabric store in West Bend, Wisconsin, on October 15

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KK Sew and Vac is opening its third store and is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration on October 15, 2022, in West Bend, Wisconsin. “We are thrilled to announce that at our new location, we will be selling the BERNINA and bernette brand of sewing machines exclusively,” said Lisa Petersen, who owns the shop with her husband, Heath. “We are very excited to be a BERNINA dealer.”



The Grand Opening will be held at KK Sew & Vac 840 S. Main Street in West Bend, Wisconsin. “We will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 14 at 10 am. The Grand Opening Celebration event will begin on October 15 at 9 am and go until 5 pm,” said Lisa.

“We will have giveaways, food, special sales, and prizes.. Customers can watch BERNINA machine demonstrations and get a chance to test drive a new sewing machine. There will be gift bags for the first 25 customers, make and take projects and 30 percent off of fabric purchases. We will also offer 72-month, 0% financing on machines. We will give BERNINA machine buyers a $50 gift card with purchase and there will be a one-day only sale on the BERNINA Q 16 with white table,” said Lisa.

The 2,400-square-foot shop will also carry fabric, notions, sewing machine accessories, embroidery supplies, and threads. “We are unboxing BERNINA machines and loading our shelves with bolts of fabric to get ready for the Grand Opening.”

The KK Sew & Vac company was established in 1979. They have two other locations in Appleton and DePere, Wisconsin.

For more information

Contact: Lisa Petersen 262-346-6522

Website: https://www.kksewvac.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74093d5a-812d-4dd0-968a-6dda4e6eea51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48acf0a0-2c19-4c4c-9eda-a40a1798d277

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33f4d6e2-3652-40ea-a495-1a28554cba7c