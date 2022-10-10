Artist and textile designer, Kaffe Fassett, to lecture, teach and inspire other creatives in North Carolina fabric shop and BERNINA dealership, Sew Much Fun!

GASTONIA, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “King of Color” is coming back to town (from Britain) and giving a lecture on October 16, 2022 in Gastonia, N.C. If you are a sewist, quilter, or knitter, you probably know that the “King” we are referring to is artist and textile designer Kaffe Fassett.



Kaffe and his design partner and manager, Brandon Mably, are touring North Carolina this fall–lecturing, teaching workshops, and sharing their love of color and design.

“Once is not enough! We are beyond excited to have Kaffe and Brandon return to Sew Much Fun! The first visit (three years ago) was a dream come true and it still is that, but it is also like having friends come for a visit,” said Drusilla Munnell, retail shop owner of Sew Much Fun!

The lecture will be October 16 at the Gastonia Conference Center, 145 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“Kaffe’s lecture is designed to inspire and motivate,” said Drusilla. “He will present highlights from his work in patchwork and fabric design, needlepoint, mosaics, painting, and knitting. He will present a lecture and slide show titled 'Color Inspiration' and sign his latest book 'Quilts in Wales.'”

According to Drusilla, everyone attending the lecture will receive a copy of his book and have the opportunity to participate in a question-answer session after the talk.

In honor of Kaffe's upcoming 85th birthday in December, the event price is only $85.85! “We thought it would be fun to honor his 85th birthday by charging that amount.” Tickets available on Sew Much Fun! website: sewmuchfun4you.com

"We have been re-stocking our shelves with Kaffe’s fabrics, books, and patterns. We are preparing for Kaffe’s visit and will host a pop-up shop at the lecture. My staff and many customers are big fans of Kaffe. The Sew Much Fun! shop is located at 831 S. Church Street in Lowell, North Carolina, 28098."

In addition to Kaffe’s lecture, Sew Much Fun! is hosting a “Sit & Sew” event on October 19, where students will make the “Square Hat Box” quilt designed by Kaffe. Kaffe will make a special drop-in appearance in the class. His two other private workshops at the store are sold out.

“We are also excited to announce that we will have on display at the shop the new 'special edition' BERNINA sewing machines designed by Kaffe,” said Drusilla.

The shop is a full-service fabric/quilting store and BERNINA sewing machine dealer. “We have over 10,000 bolts of fabric in our 10,000 square foot shop and carry every model and style of both BERNINA and bernette machines.”

“I am a huge fan of BERNINA products and carry BERNINA exclusively in my shop. Once I sewed on a BERNINA, I never looked at another machine,” said Drusilla. “My mom was a big sewer, and I had the best-dressed Barbie doll in town.”

The shop has dedicated classroom space for classes and workshops. “We are excited to see younger people interested in sewing and quilting. We host an after-school sewing program for kids aged 7-12. The students come in weekly and learn skills and work on their projects. They make everything from a pillowcase to stuffed animals and clothing. I love to see this next generation of sewers.”

“I have the best job ever,” said Drusilla. “We are so happy Kaffe and Brandon have chosen to hang out in our store and lecture at our event. Our customers are in for a real treat. Don’t miss out on this experience!”

For more information:

Contact: Drusilla Munnell

Phone: 704-824-1961

Store: Sew Much Fun!

831 S. Church Street

Lowell. NC 28098

Website: sewmuchfun4you.com

