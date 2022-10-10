Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 07 October 2022 £35.19m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 07 October 2022 £35.19m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,387,001

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 07 October 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 71.26p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 71.26p

Ordinary share price 52.20p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (26.75%)