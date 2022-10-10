New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foodservice Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240615/?utm_source=GNW

- Foodservice is defined as the value of all food and drink, including on-trade drinks not drunk with food, for immediate consumption on the premises or in designated eating areas shared with other foodservice operators, or in the case of takeaway transactions, freshly prepared food for immediate consumption. Foodservice is restricted to the sale of food and drink in specific foodservice channels defined below and excludes vending machines.

- The food service industry is valued according to total sales of all food and drink (soft and alcoholic) in or through accommodation outlets; pubs, clubs, and bars; full service restaurants; quick service restaurants and fast food; and other.

- The accommodation segment includes food and drinks sales in bed and breakfasts, guest houses, holiday parks, hostels, and hotels and motels.

- The pub, club and bar segment includes food and drink sales at nightclubs, private member and social clubs, and pubs and bars.

- The full service restaurants segment includes casual dining and fine dining.

- The quick service restaurant & fast food segment includes coffee & tea shops, ice cream parlors, quick service restaurants and fast food.

- The other segment includes food and drink sales in leisure venues, such as visitor attractions; mobile operators, such as vans and other mobile operators; retailers, such as bakeries, convenience stores, delicatessens, department stores, garden centers, service station forecourts, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and other retail sales.

- Market volume is defined as the total number of transactions.

- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

- The global foodservice industry had total revenues of $2,901.2 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.2% between 2016 and 2021.

- Industry consumption volumes declined with a CAGR of -1.1% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 534.2 billion transactions in 2021.

- The US foodservice industry is the largest single country globally, accounting for 23.8% of the global industry’s total value in 2021. It also dominates the North American region, accounting for 84.7% of the region’s value in 2021.



