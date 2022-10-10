Stud Welding Machine Market Estimated at US$ 1.69 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Significance of stud welding machines in manufacturing processes of high growth industries, such as automotive, construction, and shipbuilding propels the stud welding machine market. Furthermore, steep rise in demand for heavy machinery from various industry verticals, wherein welding is used in the manufacture of heavy machinery is creating new revenue streams in the stud welding machine market. The stud welding machine market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



Rising economic prosperity leading to increasing demand for household goods, such as cooking stoves and kitchen chimneys stokes demand for stud welding products. The extensive use of welding in the manufacture of household items is, thus fueling the growth of stud welding machine market.

Increasing trend of automation of traditional manufacturing industries is creating value-grab opportunities for players in the stud welding machine market. Stud welding machine manufacturers are boosting the production of automatic stud welding machines, elucidate recent developments in the stud welding machine market.

Stud Welding Machine Market – Key Findings of the Report

Significant rise in budgets of governments for military and defense advancements, is driving potential revenues in the stud welding machine market. According to statistics of World Bank, in the U.S., military budget increased from US$ 734.34 Bn in 2019 to US$ 778.23 Bn in 2020. Manufacture of military and defense equipment involves welding machines, thereby augmenting the demand for stud welding machines.





Increasing transport of goods using ships has been a major factor in the growth of international trade. This has led to the growth of shipbuilding industry, which, in turn stirs demand for stud welding machines.





The automotive industry accounts for substantial revenue generation in the stud welding machine market. Extensive demand for welding machines to join each section of an automobile creates massive opportunities, and thus fuels growth.





Short cycle/drawn arc welders hold a dominant share in the stud welding machine market. Characteristic of short cycle/drawn arc welders to withstand vibration resistance and failure or breakage demonstrate their use in major industries, such as electronics, construction, automotive, and shipbuilding.





Semi-automatic welders hold the leading share of stud welding machine market. Growth of the segment is ascribed to preference for semi-automatic welders due to their performance attributes that enables users to have full control on the studding process.





Asia Pacific held nearly 38% share, and stood as the fastest growing market for stud welding machine in 2021. Rapid industrialization across the region, particularly in India, China, and Japan is driving the demand for stud welding machines. Furthermore, rising investments for infrastructural development is also boosting the demand for stud welding machines in the region.



Stud Welding Machine Market – Growth Drivers

Extensive use of stud welding machines in manufacturing processes of high growth industries propels stud welding machine market





Significance of stud welding products to serve the rising demand for cooking stoves, kitchen chimneys creates opportunities in stud welding machine market



Stud Welding Machine Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the stud welding machine market are;

Bolte GmbH

KOSTER & CO. GMBH

Changzhou Jinda welding Co. Ltd.

Heinz Soyer Bolzenschweisstechnik GmbH

HBS Bolzenschweiss-Systeme

NIPPON STUD WELDING Co. Ltd.

Keystone Fastening Technologies Inc.

Taylor Studwelding Systems Ltd

Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Private Limited

Tru-Weld (TFP Corporation)

Shenzhen Hongbai Technology Industrial Co. Ltd.

D.H. Enterprises

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Image Industries Inc.

Midwest Fasteners Inc.

International Welding Technologies

Sunbelt Stud Welding Inc.



The stud welding machine market is segmented as follows;

Stud Welding Machine Market, by Type

Capacitor Discharge Stud Welder

Short Cycle/Drawn- Arc Stud Welder

Stud Welding Machine Market, by Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Stud Welding Machine Market, by Stud Range

Below 3 mm

3-12 mm

12- 18 mm

18 mm & above

Stud Welding Machine Market, by Application

Automotive

Construction

Decorative and Consumer Items

Electrical Items

Furniture

Shipbuilding

Others



Stud Welding Machine Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Stud Welding Machine Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



