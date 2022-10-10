New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Apparel and Non-Apparel Manufacturing Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240607/?utm_source=GNW

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

- The value of each segment is for consumption, defined as domestic production plus imports minus exports, all valued at manufacturer prices.

- Apparel covers all clothing except leather, footwear and knitted items.

- Non-apparel products include technical, household, and other made-up non-clothing products.

- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

- Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

- The global market had total revenues of $900.3 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% between 2016 and 2021.

- The apparel segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2021, with total revenues of $538.4 billion, equivalent to 59.8% of the market’s overall value.

- The global market largely comprises the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 65.4% of the global market’s value.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market players’ global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market with five year forecasts



Reasons to Buy

- What was the size of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market by value in 2021?

- What will be the size of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market in 2026?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market?

- How has the Market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________