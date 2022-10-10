Electronic Health Records Market Report (2022 to 2030) - GE Healthcare, Greenway Health LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and McKesson Corporation

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Electronic Health Records Market by Architecture (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type (Ambulatory EHR, Hospital EHR), Application (Clinical, Healthcare Financing, Reporting, Administrative, Others), and End-User (Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Electronic Health Records Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 26.92 Billion by 2030.

Digital patient records, including test results, medical histories, demographic data, prescriptions, and HPI (history of present illness), are kept in electronic health records (EHRs). EHR is a popular technology in the healthcare industry because of expanding digitalization and rapid adoption of automation in the medical domain. The growing adoption of digitalization and automation in society is a major driving trend in the electronic health record market.

Market Drivers

EHR is expanding significantly and is anticipated to proliferate throughout the projected period. This expansion is ascribed to several factors, including the increased use of IT (information technology) in healthcare institutions, the advancement of AI (artificial intelligence), VR (voice recognition), and other technologies, and the rising popularity of EHR in society. Better accessibility, a simple interface, real-time data & analytics, and patient-centric engagements are additional features of this service. A further development influencing the global EHR market is the advent of blockchain and clinical decision support (CDS).

The global electronic health records market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – by architecture, type, application, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Architecture Segmentation’

The architecture in the electronic health records market has been segmented into:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises HER

There is a rapidly increasing use of cloud-based software in the medical industry, thus dominating the global market with the largest revenue share. Additionally, this segment offers several advantages, including customization, scalability, efficiency, cooperation, and security. Moreover, cloud-based applications may be quickly and simply installed with an easy setup. At the same time, on-premises software is anticipated to see consistent and noticeable expansion over the forecasted period due to its primary driving factors of promising security and privacy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global electronic health records market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market, mainly due to the presence of solid healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulations, and rising adoption of enhanced and innovative technologies. Expanding government initiatives & support, using healthcare IT services in EHRs, and increasing investments or financing for obtaining sophisticated and systematic services contribute to market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of significant market players further accelerate market growth. Europe is the second-largest market stakeholder due to rising EHR demand, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing medical procedures.

While the Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is an emerging region in the electronic health records market. This growth can be attributed to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, improving medical tourism, the increasing geriatric population, and growing medical expenses further support the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the electronic health records market are

GE Healthcare

CureMD Corporation

Greenway Health LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Cerner Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc

AdvancedMD Inc

NextGen Healthcare Inc

McKesson Corporation

CareCloud Corporation

MEDHOST

