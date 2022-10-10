Global Infant Bottles Market Size to Reach $4.2 Billion By 2030

New York, USA , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL INFANT BOTTLES MARKET SIZE: STATISTICS & OVERVIEW

The Global Infant Bottles Market Size Was USD 2.8 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected to Reach USD 4.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR of 5.1%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Premiumization is the process through which manufacturers emphasise a brand's exceptional quality and exclusivity in order to make it more enticing to consumers. It is motivated by a desire to exhibit success and a preference for high-quality things. As per capita income rises, customers are more likely to buy high quality products. Due to their high prices and value-added features and specifications, some infant bottles are considered premium products. Customers who can afford a premium variety of products would be drawn to such qualities. This is projected to increase the number of people who use infant bottles. Aforementioned factors is fueling the growth of the global infant bottles market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 119 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Infant Bottles Market Size , Share And Global Trend By Material Type (Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicone & Glass), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores & Online); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030” in detail along with the table of contents

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among infants around the world. Furthermore, increased female labour participation and evolving consumer preferences toward infant formula are propelling market expansion. Manufacturers of infant and baby food are creating products with excellent nutritional value and appealing flavour profiles. These products can be used instead of nursing to help parents meet their child's nutritional needs. Other growth-inducing elements include product improvements such as the introduction of bisphenol (BP) A-free and stainless-steel baby feeding bottles. Premium-quality medical-grade silicone feeding bottles with offset nipples are also being developed to increase latching and reduce bottle rejection. A dual vented mechanism is also included in the novel models to help with colic and adequate ventilation. Manufacturers' active promotional activities, such as celebrity endorsements and marketing initiatives on social media and e-commerce platforms, are also helping to drive market expansion. Other factors, such as expanding consumer spending power and an increasing global birth rate, are expected to propel the market forward.

Growing consumer acceptance of infant formula, as well as the availability of various formula milks from top brands, are expected to drive on the global infant bottles market. The ongoing restructuring of the retail and distribution infrastructure is another important element. Consumer access to these products is projected to rise as new models emerge, such as online platforms, neighborhood stores, and brick-and-mortar stores.

Growing women's inclinations for baby bottled drinks as a nutritional supplement for their babies, combined with an increasing global population of infants, is predicted to be a key driver for the baby bottled market's growth. In addition, corporations use revolutionary technology in their infant care category's baby bottles to entice parents to buy the new form of baby bottle. This, in turn, is likely to fuel market expansion. For example, in September 2019, a Korean start-up called Little one released smart bottles that promise to deliver all kinds of delight by allowing technology to handle baby issues.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: Some of the leading players in the global infant bottles market including Artsana S.p.A., Babisil International Ltd., Cherub Baby, Handi-Craft Company, Kleine Giraf BV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mason Bottle, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin Inc., nanobébé US LTD, Pacific Baby Inc., Pigeon Corporation and Steribottle Ltd. amongst others.

