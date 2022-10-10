Essential Oils Market Size is Estimated to Gain USD 24.735 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global essential oil market is expanding as a result of the expanding usage of essential oils in the food and beverage, aromatherapy, fragrance, and cosmetic and personal care industries. Essential oils are utilized in the flavoring and fragrance industries in addition to the industrial seasoning and food processing sectors. Because they improve skin elasticity and firmness and heal acne, scars, and stretch marks, orange and lemon essential oils have become extremely popular in the cosmeceutical industry. Orange and lemon essential oils are excellent components for hair and skin since they also have antibacterial characteristics. Because of rising incomes and a movement in customer tastes and preferences toward more upscale goods, aromatherapy is in more demand.

Essential Oils Market Major Industry Players:

doTerra

Biolandes SAS

Falcon Essential Oils

Farotti Srl

India Essential Oils

H. Reynaud & Fils

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

Sydney Essential Oil Co.

Other Companies

For market participants, managing their final product pricing and profit margins simultaneously can be challenging due to the high cost of essential oils. Essential oil price fluctuations can quickly increase or decrease market growth over a brief period of time. The high expense of essential oils is forcing consumers to attempt cheaper or synthetic alternatives, which causes the demand for essential oils to fluctuate.

They are widely used in the production of cleaning gels, soaps, shampoos, and perfumes due to their distinctive scents. Since essential oils also provide a wide range of medicinal benefits, they are frequently utilized in pharmaceuticals for aromatherapy or as drug delivery vehicles. They are additionally utilized to improve the sensory qualities of agricultural products like animal feeds and food commodities. The global essential oils market was estimated to be worth USD 10886.53 million and is projected to increase to USD 24735.13 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% in terms of revenue.

Method of Extraction of Essential Oils Market:

Distillation

Cold Press Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Others

Type Analysis of this Essential Oils Market:

Lemon Oil

Orange Oil

Peppermint Oil

Lime Oil

Citronella Oil

Cornmint Oil

Spearmint Oil

Cloveleaf Oil

Geranium Oil

Jasmine Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Rosemary Oil

Lavender Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Others

Application Evaluation of this Essential Oils Market:

Food & Beverages

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

Homecare

Others

The citrus segment dominates the global essential oil market in terms of Type. Lemon oil and orange essential oil are two examples of these oils. Due to their accessibility and outstanding performance, these products are in high demand worldwide and are driving the market expansion of the citrus segment. The market for orange and ethereal lavender oils is expanding at the quickest rate in the world due to their active principles for topical and oral uses. The largest market for plant-based combustion oils, which function naturally as antimicrobials, is the food and beverage industry.

Geographically, a sizable portion of the industry is controlled by the European region. This is due to an increase in the number of sectors and consumer knowledge of the product and its advantages, which boosts market expansion in the area. Due to its favorable climate, inexpensive workforce, and access to raw materials, the Asia-Pacific area has the fastest economic growth.

DoTERRA is expanding into India in July 2022 and is expanding quickly. An operational presence in India makes strategic sense for doTERRA's global expansion as the essential oils used in its products are sourced from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

Givaudan purchased Myrissi in February 2022. (France). Givaudan's long-term Fragrance & Beauty plan would be made possible by the purchase of Myrissi; their AI expertise would aid Givaudan in presenting novel organoleptic approaches to customers.

