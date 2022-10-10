Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) Announces Workshop at MILCOM 2022

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DIFI Consortium is pleased to announce its special workshop: The Digital Transformation of SATCOM, at MILCOM 2022 on Monday, November 28, at 8:30 AM to 12 PM in Rockville, MD.



Driven by the rapidly changing space segment, satellite ground networks are amidst evolutionary change called the digital transformation. The digital transformation will enable SATCOM networks to improve the speed of innovation, scale, and cost. More importantly, the digital transformation will help fulfill the key demands of next-generation DoD SATCOM needs.

This half-day workshop begins with a poster session and technology demonstrations showcasing digital IF and virtualization in SATCOM. The workshop concludes with a panel session titled “When will the digital transformation begin breaking ground?”, that will be moderated by Chris Badgett, DIFI Board Member and Chief Technology Office for Kratos and will feature the following panelists:

Carmel Ortiz, Vice President of Systems Innovation, Intelsat

John Heskett, Chief Technology Officer, Kongsberg Satellite Services

Lt. Col. Scott Davis, Product Manager, Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems

Vince Squitieri, Technical Director, Navy PEO C4I PMW/A 170.

“I am thankful for the overwhelming support by the DIFI membership, which have agreed to provide thirteen posters and nine unique demonstrations of transformation digital technology! This workshop will be the perfect opportunity for industry and government collaboration and serve as a catalyst to drive evolutionary technology change. I look forward to viewing the submissions and hearing the insights from our panelists,” said Dr. Juan Deaton, DIFI Board Director and Workshop Chair from Apothym Technologies Group. “If you’re in government SATCOM or want to learn more about the technologies that will be transforming the industry, you don’t want to miss this workshop.”

To register and attend, go to: https://milcom2022.milcom.org/registration

The IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability 1.0 Standard is available today at the DIFI website. The Consortium invites all interested companies and organizations to join and contribute to efforts that encourage interoperability and digital transformation in the space industry. Membership and other information is available at the Consortium’s website: https://www.dificonsortium.org.

About the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. DIFI promotes standards in all satellite application areas where systems interoperability is needed or beneficial, including satcom, earth observation, remote sensing, TT&C, and more. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp., Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. The DIFI board has approved version 1.0 of an interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org/.

