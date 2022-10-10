ConveLabs is Changing the Healthcare Industry Through Travel-Based Concierge Lab Services for High-Profile Clients

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConveLabs (Convenient Laboratories) is a mobile lab service that provides at-home blood work and COVID-19 testing. In addition, ConveLabs is changing the healthcare industry by offering private travel-based concierge lab services for executives, CEOs, and celebrities throughout the U.S.

Founded 10 years ago by Nicodemme Jean-Baptiste, a phlebotomist with over 15 years of industry experience, ConveLabs has a streamlined system that allows patients to have their labs done from the comfort and convenience of their own homes or office.

"When COVID-19 broke out in the United States, we were the first mobile lab company that offered in-home COVID-19 PCR testing with 24-hour results, enabling individuals to make fast and effective decisions about their health," said Jean-Baptiste. "At the time, results took up to two weeks, putting other's lives in jeopardy. We have taken that same at-home COVID-19 testing approach and made it widely accessible for all at-home blood work requirements."

Jean-Baptiste's company provides services to celebrities, high-level executives, and business moguls. In addition, news outlets have covered ConveLab's mobile lab pioneering over five times, a testament to the future of a more comfortable healthcare experience.

Additionally, Jean-Baptiste has been touted for marrying entrepreneurialism and certified healthcare administration in his business, which is not often seen in health management.

"We wanted to get creative and figure out how to curate an at-home healthcare experience that makes something as scary as COVID-19 testing relaxed and accessible for our clients," said Jean-Baptiste. "This kind of privacy has attracted a high-profile clientele that we proudly support and service now and into the future. We want to encourage all other healthcare entrepreneurs to push the envelope and work with us to change the healthcare industry for the better."

To use ConveLabs, Orlando clients can book their appointments in 10-minutes or less through their online booking portal. For out-of-state services, patients must complete a contact form via the company's website at www.convelabs.com/vip. In addition, Jean-Baptiste delivers collected lab samples to nationally recognized laboratories, such as Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Genova Diagnostics, and AdventHealth.

Jean-Baptiste also provides customized lab tests for those who would like to take the overall preventative health approach, allowing his patients to catch any changes that may occur in their health that go unnoticed with routine labs.

ConveLabs was officially founded in Bradenton, Florida, in 2012. In Orlando, Florida, Jean-Baptiste has big plans for his personalized, traveling healthcare business.

For more information, visit https://www.convelabs.com/.

Contact Information:

Nicodemme Jean-Baptiste

Owner/Founder

nicodemmebaptiste@convelabs.com

9415279169



