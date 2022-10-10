New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322680/?utm_source=GNW

Global Market for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Poised for Rapid Growth

During the past few decades, several companies have embraced CSR. For corporates in the USA, CSR is generally obligatory, meeting internal norms and consumer expectations. The companies, through CSR, build respective goodwill and brands in the USA. Any official law mandating corporates spending a particular amount of income on CSR is not available. However, due to the rising expectations of people towards utilization of products/services concerning corporates, the businesses find increased responsibility for taking up social welfare roles proactively. There exists no positive reinforcement law. However, the country has prevailing laws preventing the companies from doing environmental or social harm, forcing the companies to initiate necessary steps or precautions, reverting the damage due to operations.

CSR helps companies recruit talent and also retain them longer. Attracting motivated and talented people to work in an organization is critical because on it depends the bottom line of the company ultimately. A robust CSR strategy in place shows prospective employees that the company is adequately passionate about treating employees well. In a recent survey conducted on people in the age group 18 to 35 years, it was identified that around 50% of them would choose career only in organizations that are socially responsible even if they were paid lower salaries. CSR had also become a major priority for investors in the current scenario. Majority investors today state that an organization’s efforts to enhance society and environment influence their decision for investing in it. Millennial investors in particular put more effort into finding out an organization’s role towards improving environment and society, prior to deciding on investment. Even for consumers, a company’s CSR shows that it cares. CSR strategies help improve reputation of companies and brands with consumers ultimately increasing consumer loyalty. Consumers would generally be willing to spend extra on products and services if businesses are prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility. Businesses that take steps towards making the world a better place are admired by consumers. CSR commitments thus earn consumer attention and trust for brands. Annual Community Investments in the U.S is estimated at US$10.6 billion in the year and is projected to reach US$37.2 billion by 2027, trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In Europe annual community investments is projected to grow at 18.3% over the analysis period. In Asia, the same is expected to reach US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 806 Featured)

Alaya Benevity, Inc. Blackbaud, Inc. DonationXchange EcoVadis GivePulse, Inc. Goodera KindLink Ltd. Salesforce.org LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. A PRELUDE TO CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Companies Strongly Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR)

Most Innovative CSR Companies of 2021

Factors Driving Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Global CSR Investments Perspective

EXHIBIT 1: Global Community Investments in US$ Million for the

years 2017 through 2027

EXHIBIT 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Community Investments by Geographic Region - USA, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

EXHIBIT 3: World Historic Review for Community Investments by

Geographic Region - USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Community

Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR

EXHIBIT 4: World 10-Year Perspective for Community Investments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Community

Investments for USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 5: Global Community Investments by Cause: Percentage

Share Breakdown for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Corporate Social Responsibility Benefits

EXHIBIT 6: Most Sought After Attributes in Companies: % of

People Considering Attribute as Being Important

Top Ways to Improve Social, Environmental & Governance Programs

for Positive Impact on Financial Performance of Companies

EXHIBIT 7: Industries with Potential to Monetize CSR: % of

Online Users in the US and UK Willing to Pay Premium for Brand

for Positive Environmental Impact

Leading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs

Matching Gifts

Volunteer Grants

Top Volunteer Programs for Companies with CSR Initiatives:

(2020): Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 Based on Company Preferences

EXHIBIT 8: % of Companies Offering Volunteer Program for

Domestic & International Employees

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Types

Philanthropic CSR

Environmental CSR

Select Environmentally-responsible Companies

Ethical CSR

EXHIBIT 9: Top 20 Most Responsible Companies on the Basis of

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance in the US:

2021



2. COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACT ON CSR

EXHIBIT 10: Rise in Total Giving of Companies from 2018 to 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Industry Breakdown of Community Investments by

Funding Type (in Avg. %): 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Community Investments by Funding Type (in Avg. %):

2020

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Non-Cash Community Investments by

Type: 2018-2020

Select Initiatives taken by Companies during COVID-19

Deployment of New Learning

COVID Vaccination Support

Educational Support

Continuing Livelihood Support

Virtual Engagement of Communities

Select CSR Activities during COVID-19 Pandemic by Select Players



3. CSR AND POST-COVID-19 ERA

More Partnerships with Public Authorities

Cross-organisational Planning

The Bottom-up Approach

More Deployment of Funds for CSR



4. SELECT MARKET TRENDS

The Millennial Generation Leads to Seismic Shift towards

Corporate Social Responsibility

EXHIBIT 14: Millennials Increasingly Prioritize Social &

Environmental Commitments of Workplace: % of Millennials

Considering Social & Environmental Commitments of Companies

while Deciding Employer

The Increasing Trend of Consumer Activism

Focus on Green Technology

Think Globally, Act Locally

Increased Transparency

Diversity & Inclusion



5. SELECT BRANDS IMPLEMENTING SUCCESSFUL CSR

J&J

Google

Wells Fargo

Coca-Cola

Ford

Spotify and Netflix

Pfizer

TOMS

Bosch

General Electric

Starbucks

LEGO

New Belgium Brewing

Walt Disney

Tik Tok and Washington Post

Adidas

Apple

Alaska Airlines

Ben and Jerry?s

Coca-Cola

DELL

IKEA

Marc Jacobs

Microsoft

The Walt Disney Company



6. INNOVATIVE CSR STRATEGIES OF COMPANIES (2022)



7. EMPLOYEE MATCHING GIFTS - ONE OF THE MOST COMMON CSR PROGRAMS

Employee Matching

Employee Giving and Volunteering to Plan Philanthropy Program

Matching Gifts

Evolution of Matching Gifts

Major Characteristics

The 2:1 Match

EXHIBIT 15: Median Matching Gift Value (in US$ Million) by

Industry for 2020

Exhibit 16: Median Matching Gift Value (US$ Million) by

Employee Tier for 2020

Matching Gift Programs of Select Popular Companies

EXHIBIT 17: Top Matching Gift Companies: 2020

Matching Gift Programs of Leading Enterprises

Creating Effective Matching Gifts Program (2021)

Employee Participation in Matching Gift Programs Affected by

COVID-19

Matching Gifts Impacts

Top Matching Gift Initiatives for all Non-profits

Select Ways a Non-profit Can Receive Donations through Matching

Gifts

Matching Gifts for Corporate Employees

Fundraising Events for Matching Gifts

Challenges in Matching Gifts for the Major Donors

Corporate Partnerships in Matching Gifts

Software for Matching Gifts



8. CSR ACROSS VARIOUS REGIONS

United States

Market Overview

Workplace Giving Programs in the US Receive a Major Boost

Amidst the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of

Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

EXHIBIT 19: USA Historic Review of Annual Community Investments

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Europe

EXHIBIT 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of

Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

EXHIBIT 21: Europe Historic Review of Annual Community

Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Asia

Asian Characteristics of CSR

Corporate Behavior Models in Asia

Emergence of Various CSR Models

Japan

China

India

EXHIBIT 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

EXHIBIT 23: Asia-Pacific Historic Review of Annual Community

Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Rest of World

Canada

The Middle East

Africa

EXHIBIT 24: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

EXHIBIT 25: Rest of World Historic Review of Annual Community

Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %

CAGR



III. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 806

