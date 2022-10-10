New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322680/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Market for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Poised for Rapid Growth
During the past few decades, several companies have embraced CSR. For corporates in the USA, CSR is generally obligatory, meeting internal norms and consumer expectations. The companies, through CSR, build respective goodwill and brands in the USA. Any official law mandating corporates spending a particular amount of income on CSR is not available. However, due to the rising expectations of people towards utilization of products/services concerning corporates, the businesses find increased responsibility for taking up social welfare roles proactively. There exists no positive reinforcement law. However, the country has prevailing laws preventing the companies from doing environmental or social harm, forcing the companies to initiate necessary steps or precautions, reverting the damage due to operations.
CSR helps companies recruit talent and also retain them longer. Attracting motivated and talented people to work in an organization is critical because on it depends the bottom line of the company ultimately. A robust CSR strategy in place shows prospective employees that the company is adequately passionate about treating employees well. In a recent survey conducted on people in the age group 18 to 35 years, it was identified that around 50% of them would choose career only in organizations that are socially responsible even if they were paid lower salaries. CSR had also become a major priority for investors in the current scenario. Majority investors today state that an organization’s efforts to enhance society and environment influence their decision for investing in it. Millennial investors in particular put more effort into finding out an organization’s role towards improving environment and society, prior to deciding on investment. Even for consumers, a company’s CSR shows that it cares. CSR strategies help improve reputation of companies and brands with consumers ultimately increasing consumer loyalty. Consumers would generally be willing to spend extra on products and services if businesses are prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility. Businesses that take steps towards making the world a better place are admired by consumers. CSR commitments thus earn consumer attention and trust for brands. Annual Community Investments in the U.S is estimated at US$10.6 billion in the year and is projected to reach US$37.2 billion by 2027, trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. In Europe annual community investments is projected to grow at 18.3% over the analysis period. In Asia, the same is expected to reach US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 806 Featured)
Alaya Benevity, Inc. Blackbaud, Inc. DonationXchange EcoVadis GivePulse, Inc. Goodera KindLink Ltd. Salesforce.org LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322680/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. A PRELUDE TO CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)
Companies Strongly Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility
(CSR)
Most Innovative CSR Companies of 2021
Factors Driving Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
Global CSR Investments Perspective
EXHIBIT 1: Global Community Investments in US$ Million for the
years 2017 through 2027
EXHIBIT 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Community Investments by Geographic Region - USA, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EXHIBIT 3: World Historic Review for Community Investments by
Geographic Region - USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Community
Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
EXHIBIT 4: World 10-Year Perspective for Community Investments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Community
Investments for USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 5: Global Community Investments by Cause: Percentage
Share Breakdown for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Corporate Social Responsibility Benefits
EXHIBIT 6: Most Sought After Attributes in Companies: % of
People Considering Attribute as Being Important
Top Ways to Improve Social, Environmental & Governance Programs
for Positive Impact on Financial Performance of Companies
EXHIBIT 7: Industries with Potential to Monetize CSR: % of
Online Users in the US and UK Willing to Pay Premium for Brand
for Positive Environmental Impact
Leading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs
Matching Gifts
Volunteer Grants
Top Volunteer Programs for Companies with CSR Initiatives:
(2020): Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 Based on Company Preferences
EXHIBIT 8: % of Companies Offering Volunteer Program for
Domestic & International Employees
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Types
Philanthropic CSR
Environmental CSR
Select Environmentally-responsible Companies
Ethical CSR
EXHIBIT 9: Top 20 Most Responsible Companies on the Basis of
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance in the US:
2021
2. COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACT ON CSR
EXHIBIT 10: Rise in Total Giving of Companies from 2018 to 2021
EXHIBIT 11: Industry Breakdown of Community Investments by
Funding Type (in Avg. %): 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Community Investments by Funding Type (in Avg. %):
2020
EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Non-Cash Community Investments by
Type: 2018-2020
Select Initiatives taken by Companies during COVID-19
Deployment of New Learning
COVID Vaccination Support
Educational Support
Continuing Livelihood Support
Virtual Engagement of Communities
Select CSR Activities during COVID-19 Pandemic by Select Players
3. CSR AND POST-COVID-19 ERA
More Partnerships with Public Authorities
Cross-organisational Planning
The Bottom-up Approach
More Deployment of Funds for CSR
4. SELECT MARKET TRENDS
The Millennial Generation Leads to Seismic Shift towards
Corporate Social Responsibility
EXHIBIT 14: Millennials Increasingly Prioritize Social &
Environmental Commitments of Workplace: % of Millennials
Considering Social & Environmental Commitments of Companies
while Deciding Employer
The Increasing Trend of Consumer Activism
Focus on Green Technology
Think Globally, Act Locally
Increased Transparency
Diversity & Inclusion
5. SELECT BRANDS IMPLEMENTING SUCCESSFUL CSR
J&J
Google
Wells Fargo
Coca-Cola
Ford
Spotify and Netflix
Pfizer
TOMS
Bosch
General Electric
Starbucks
LEGO
New Belgium Brewing
Walt Disney
Tik Tok and Washington Post
Adidas
Apple
Alaska Airlines
Ben and Jerry?s
Coca-Cola
DELL
IKEA
Marc Jacobs
Microsoft
The Walt Disney Company
6. INNOVATIVE CSR STRATEGIES OF COMPANIES (2022)
7. EMPLOYEE MATCHING GIFTS - ONE OF THE MOST COMMON CSR PROGRAMS
Employee Matching
Employee Giving and Volunteering to Plan Philanthropy Program
Matching Gifts
Evolution of Matching Gifts
Major Characteristics
The 2:1 Match
EXHIBIT 15: Median Matching Gift Value (in US$ Million) by
Industry for 2020
Exhibit 16: Median Matching Gift Value (US$ Million) by
Employee Tier for 2020
Matching Gift Programs of Select Popular Companies
EXHIBIT 17: Top Matching Gift Companies: 2020
Matching Gift Programs of Leading Enterprises
Creating Effective Matching Gifts Program (2021)
Employee Participation in Matching Gift Programs Affected by
COVID-19
Matching Gifts Impacts
Top Matching Gift Initiatives for all Non-profits
Select Ways a Non-profit Can Receive Donations through Matching
Gifts
Matching Gifts for Corporate Employees
Fundraising Events for Matching Gifts
Challenges in Matching Gifts for the Major Donors
Corporate Partnerships in Matching Gifts
Software for Matching Gifts
8. CSR ACROSS VARIOUS REGIONS
United States
Market Overview
Workplace Giving Programs in the US Receive a Major Boost
Amidst the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of
Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
EXHIBIT 19: USA Historic Review of Annual Community Investments
in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Europe
EXHIBIT 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis of
Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
EXHIBIT 21: Europe Historic Review of Annual Community
Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Asia
Asian Characteristics of CSR
Corporate Behavior Models in Asia
Emergence of Various CSR Models
Japan
China
India
EXHIBIT 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EXHIBIT 23: Asia-Pacific Historic Review of Annual Community
Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Rest of World
Canada
The Middle East
Africa
EXHIBIT 24: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EXHIBIT 25: Rest of World Historic Review of Annual Community
Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and %
CAGR
III. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 806
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322680/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching Industry
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322680/?utm_source=GNW