Europe Home Office Furniture Market Report 2022: Business Performance by Geographical Region and Country

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Home Office Furniture Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Remote working is becoming a consolidated method, which is radically changing the connection between home and work environments and taking to the design of ever more hybrid spaces. The pandemic led to increased flexibility for both employers and employees, allowing people to work from different places, with the working week split between home and the office.

The new edition of the report "Home office furniture market in Europe" analyses the evolution of the working from home furniture segment, present scenario and growth prospects, and it is structured in two parts:

PART 1. HOME OFFICE FURNITURE IN EUROPE: BASIC DATA, BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND COMPETITION

This part deals with the market size at end-user prices and forecasts of the home office furniture sector in Europe, demand drivers, estimated sales by country, leading manufacturers and distributors.

The Home office furniture consumption in Europe is provided by geographical area (Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe DACH, Southern Europe, Central-Eastern Europe) divided according to their geographical proximity and similarity in market characteristics, and by European markets.

Distribution of home office furniture in Europe: shares and evolution of the distribution channels (Office Furniture Dealers, Home Furniture Dealers, Large Scale Retail, E-commerce, DIY, Other), estimated sales of home office furniture for 70 selected leading distributors in Europe and short profiles of the main players.

Breakdown of the Home office furniture market in Europe by product segment (Seats, Desks, Cabinets/Other furnishings)

Competition: market features, concentration and leading manufacturers of home office furniture with total revenues and estimated sales in home office for a sample of 75 leading furniture and office furniture manufacturers in Europe and short profiles of selected companies and insights on how marketing policy and logistic system have been re-addressed in order to achieve the home-office furniture business.

PART 2. WORKING FROM HOME. THE END-USER EXPERIENCE

In the period May-July 2022, the author conducted a survey on a sample of end-users, of different ages and occupations, collecting the opinions of over 400 respondents from all over Europe. A previous survey to a similar target and geography has been made in mid-2020. Results of both surveys are shown to show changes that have occurred in the meantime.

The survey goes in-depth into the following aspects:

Hybrid working: Usual working location and teleworking;

Modifications of the domestic space and rooms used while working from home;

Furniture used in the home workstations;

Level of satisfaction with the home office environment (internet connection, sound/noise, privacy, lighting, desking seating);

Purchasing process (home office products purchased, budget spent, channels and retail brands).

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS STUDY:

What is the home office furniture market size in Europe?

What is the incidence of this segment in the European countries?

What are the products involved and their features?

What companies produce and sell for this segment?

CONSIDERED PRODUCTS:

Seating (Swivel chairs with or without castors used for home offices, other kind of ergonomic chairs), Standard desks (Desks of different dimensions like the ones used in offices, free-standing or wall-mounted desks or part of a cabinet/bookcases system), HAT (Height Adjustable Tables or 'sit-stand' desks), Small home office desks (Desks of small dimension with integrated storage or not), Cabinets and Storage (Bookcases, pedestals, single cabinets, cabinet systems).

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY AND EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. BASIC DATA

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

Home Office Furniture in Europe. Market size at end-user prices

Consumption of Home Office Furniture, Office furniture and Home Furniture

Home Office Furniture market by geographical region

Home office furniture consumption by country

1.2 Consumption of Home Office Furniture, forecasts

2. HOME OFFICE FURNITURE: BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION AND COUNTRY

2.1 Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Home office furniture consumption in Northern Europe

Remote working and macroeconomic indicators

2.2 Western Europe (Belgium, France, Netherland, United Kingdom)

Home office furniture consumption in Western Europe

Remote working and macroeconomic indicators

2.3 DACH (Austria, Germany, Switzerland)

Home office furniture consumption in DACH region

Remote working and macroeconomic indicators

2.4 Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain)

Home office furniture consumption in Southern Europe

Remote working and macroeconomic indicators

2.5 Central Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia)

Home office furniture consumption in Central Eastern Europe

Remote working and macroeconomic indicators

3. DEMAND DRIVERS

3.1 European office take-up and flexible office spaces

3.2 Home-based workers

4. DISTRIBUTION AND PRODUCTS

4.1 Home office furniture retail system

Office furniture and Home Office furniture comparison

Percentage shares and distribution by geographical area and countries

4.2 Products

Home office furniture by product segment (Seats, Desks, Cabinets/Other furnishings)

5. COMPETITIVE SYSTEM: HOME OFFICE FURNITURE PLAYERS IN EUROPE

5.1 Market features and concentration

5.2 Leading distributors of home office furniture in Europe

Sales in a sample of leading distributors of home office furniture

5.3 The leading manufacturers of home office furniture in Europe

Sales in a sample of leading manufacturers of home office furniture

6. WORKING FROM HOME: RESULTS OF THE SURVEY

6.1 The sample

6.2 Hybrid working: Working location, Home and Office spaces

6.3 Working from home: Rooms, Changes to accommodate WFH practices and Home environment

6.4 Furniture: Seating, Desking, Work tools and Storage products

6.5 Level of satisfaction with the home office environment

6.6 The purchasing process: Home office purchased, budget, channels and intention to buy

APPENDIX: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES with activity, product specialization and general contact details

Companies Mentioned

ACTIU

Actona

Alsapan

Amazon

Arper

Bisley

BoConcept

Bolia

BRW Black Red White

Composad srl

Conforama

DAMS Furniture

Dauphin

Estel

Fellowes

Flokk

Forte

Gautier

Habitat

Haworth

Home24

IKEA

Interstuhl

Leroy Merlin

Made.com

Maisons du Monde

Marks and Spencer

Martela

Miller-Knoll

Nowy Styl

Parisot

Sedus Stoll

Steelcase

Szynaka

Tecno

Topstar

Tvilum

USM

Vitra

Vivonio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9th3