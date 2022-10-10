New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233177/?utm_source=GNW

Global Metaverse Market to Reach $344.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metaverse estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$344.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$212.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 43.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.7% CAGR

The Metaverse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 45.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.8% and 36.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.8% CAGR.

Professional Services Segment to Record 34.9% CAGR

In the global Professional Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured)

3i Inc. Apple Inc. Atari, Inc. Autodesk Inc. Dapper Labs Decentraland Epic Games, Inc. Fastly Google LLC IBM Corporation Infor Madeium Magic Leap, Inc. Meta Platforms, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Nextech AR Solutions Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Oracle Corporation PTC Inc. Roblox Corporation SAP SE Synthesis AI Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd. Unity Technologies, Inc.





1. METAVERSE - WATCHING THE FUTURE AS IT UNFOLDS TODAY

The Future Has Arrived. Physical & Digital Worlds Converge to

Mark the Consummation of Humanity?s Tryst With Digital

?Phygital? is the New Era

A Peek Into All Things ?Phygital?

EXHIBIT 1: With 63% of Population Actively Using the Internet,

World is Optimally Positioned to Embrace a Universe Parallel

to Physical World: Global Digital Population as of the Year

2021 (In Billion)

What is Metaverse & Why is it Important?

Who?s Eyeing the Metaverse?

EXHIBIT 2: Top 5 Big Tech Companies Have Their Fingers in the

Metaverse Pie: Revenues (In US$) Generated by GAFAM (Google,

Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Apple, Microsoft) Per Minute in the

Year 2021

Signs that the Metaverse is Catching Up

EXHIBIT 3: Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers

Metaverse-like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the

Number of Users: Roblox Active Daily Users (In Million) by

Quarter for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Metaverse Job Openings on the Rise as Companies

Begin to Warm Up to the Concept & Its Promised Potential:

Global Actives Jobs Related to Metaverse From May Through

November 2021

The Metaverse Value Chain

Main Constituents of Metaverse Value Chain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Halcyon Days Ahead for Metaverse Market with Salient Drivers &

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Desktop to Emerge Into a Dominant Platform for

Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by

Platform for Years 2020 and 2027

EXHIBIT 6: Gaming to Remain the Largest Application Area for

Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by

Application for Years 2020 and 2027

North America Remains at the Heart of Metaverse Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Race towards Metaverse

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Metaverse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Companies Contribute to Building Future of Metaverse

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top

Voices are Saying About the Emerging Concept of Metaverse &

Its Future



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS - WHAT?S BUZZING IN THE MARKET

From Sci-Fi to Reality! What Are the Technologies ?Under the

Hood? That Are Powering the Metaverse?

AR/VR/MR/XR in the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 8: Meta?s Occulus Makes a Disruptive Leap Forward,

Overtaking its Competitors by a Wide Margin: Market Share

Breakdown (In %) by Device Shipments for the Year 2022 (E)

As AR/VR Technologies Evolve, Successful Implementation of

These Technologies in the Metaverse to Gain Momentum

EXHIBIT 9: AR Glasses Are Vital for Creating Our Futuristic

Mixed Reality Universe: Global Market for Smart Augmented

Reality (AR) Glasses (In ?000 Units) for the Year 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 10: Powering the Metaverse with Augmented Reality (AR),

Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR): Global AR, VR &

MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Indispensable in Creating the

Metaverse

Role of AI in the Metaverse

EXHIBIT 11: Rapid Advancements in Artificial intelligence (AI)

Measured by Deep Learning Transformers Reveals a Metaverse

Enabled, Populated & Supported with AI: Deep Learning

Transformers (In Billions of Parameters) for the Years 2018

to 2021

EXHIBIT 12: Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Provide the Smart

Platform & Allied Functionalities for the Metaverse: Global AI

Annual Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025

and 2027

Digital Twins Also Features in the Metaverse Technology Mix

Role of Digital Twins in the Metaverse

EXHIBIT 13: Digital Twins Helps Converge the Physical & Digital

in the Metaverse: Global Opportunity for Digital Twins (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

The Internet & Its Decades of Evolution Provides the Foundation

for the Metaverse

EXHIBIT 14: Success of Metaverse & Its Scale of Impact Depends

Upon Extensiveness of Optical Fiber Based Broadband Network

Architecture: Global Opportunity for Fiber to the X (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rapid Developments in 5G Technology Space to Fastrack Metaverse

Initiatives

Metaverse: The Latest Tech Trend Poised to Transform Businesses

Top Trends That Will Impact Metaverse in 2022 and Beyond

Buzzing Trends with Potential Role in Ensuring Strong

Foundation for Metaverse

Venture Capital Funding Craze Settles Down on Metaverse

Venture Capitalists Focus on Metaverse Industry

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Stocks in Metaverse Exchange-Traded Funds

(ETFs) & Their Weightage as of November 2021

Facebook?s Decision to Change Name to ?Meta? Marks the

Beginning of Metaverse as a New Revolution in Social

Technology

How Can Facebook (Meta) Benefit from Creating New Immersive

Digital Experiences?

EXHIBIT 16: Riding on the Promised Potential of Metaverse, Meta

Plans to Boost Long Term Growth: Meta (Facebook) Revenues (In

US$ Billion) By Quarter for Years 2020 & Q1 2022

Metaverse to Impact Consumer Lives & Industry to Become an

Integral Fabric of Society & Industry. Here?s Why Businesses

Should Care About Metaverse

Scale of Impact Too Unprecedented to Ignore!

Metaverse in Manufacturing. A Factory in the Metaverse What

Benefits Will it Bring?

Microsoft Right on Track to Build the Future Metaverse

Immersive Digital Twins to Offer Increased Business Value to

Enterprises

Metaverse, What Does it Mean for Future of Work

The Future of Work Isn?t What It Used to Be! Here?s How It Has

Come to Pass

EXHIBIT 17: Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means

Millions Are Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as

a % of the Total Workforce for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

How Has the Workforce Changed?

EXHIBIT 18: Returning to the Office: % Share of Employees

Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

Maybe the Most Interesting Change is Yet to Come? Are We Ready

to Shift from WFH to WFM?

Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Video Games: The Earliest Known Experience of Living in a

Simulation

EXHIBIT 19: With Visualization in Games Being Key to Motivate

Players to Keep Playing, the Metaverse is Optimally Positioned

to Take Over the Current Base of Video Gamers: Global Number

of Video Gamers (In Million) in 2021

EXHIBIT 20: With Rapid Growth of Video Games Industry,

Metaverse Breaking into Gaming Industry to Translate into

Enormous Market Opportunity: Global Opportunity for Video

Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Will Gaming in the Metaverse Be Any Different From the

Immersive Gaming We All Have Come to Know, Experience &

Appreciate?

Will ?Crypto? Become the Currency of the Metaverse?

What is Cryptocurrency & How Is it Used Today?

EXHIBIT 21: Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2022E

EXHIBIT 22: Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market

Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 2022

EXHIBIT 23: Global Cryptocurrency Market by End-Use (in %) for

2022E

A New Role for Crypto as the Trading Currency in the Metaverse

EXHIBIT 24: Top Metaverse Coins by Market Capitalization ($

Million) as of July 2022

Here?s Why Cryptocurrencies Lie at Heart of Metaverse

Blockchain & Crypto are Perfect Fit for Metaverse

Metaverse Developments Trigger Massive Price Gains/Surge for

Cryptocurrencies

EXHIBIT 25: Growing Use of Crypto Marks the Metaverse Concept

for Success: Global Number of Crypto Users (In Million) for

Years 2016 Through 2021

Metaverse is Poised to Emerge Into the Future of Social Media

Here?s How Social Media Has Become an Integral Part of Our Lives?

EXHIBIT 26: With People Spending More Time on Social Media, It

is One Less Challenge for Metaverse in Virtually Taking Over

Social Interactions & Hangouts: Average Time Spent on Social

Media by People Consuming Digital Content (In Minutes Per

day) for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

What Will Be the Impact of Metaverse On Social Media?

NFTs Emerge as the New Revenue Model for Metaverse

EXHIBIT 27: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Emerge as Keys for

Monetizing the Metaverse: Global Market Capitalization of NFT

Transactions (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 28: What Kind of NFTs are Popular & in What Categories?

Global Number of NFTs Sold by Category in 1H 2021

Brands Scramble to Create Their Own NFTs - Here?s Why

Role of Blockchain in Metaverse Gets Bigger as NFTs Grow?

Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin

Metaverse Without Blockchain. Is It Even Possible?

EXHIBIT 29: It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be

Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Opportunity for

Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

The Direct to Avatar Economy (D2A) is it the Future of Direct-

to-Consumer (DTC)?

Direct Marketing & Its Benefits as We Know It Today

How Will Metaverse Change this Status Quo?

How Should Retailers/Brands Adopt?

The Low Hanging Fruit. A Decade Long Robust Growth Has Ripened

e-Commerce as the Prime Area for Monetization in the Metaverse

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce: A Review

EXHIBIT 30: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Will Metaverse Take e-Commerce to the Next Level?

Here?s How Metaverse Will Transform E-Commerce & Retail

Are e-Commerce Experiences Ready for the Metaverse & How Can

Marketers & Brands Prepare for the Metaverse?

Meta Provides an All-Inclusive Study for Students

Metaverse is Changing the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

Metaverse, Cybersecurity & Privacy. How Will This Landscape

Look Like?

Systemic Threats Could Debilitate Metaverse

Sprucing up Metaverse to Overcome Privacy Blockers

Risks of Identity Fragmentation and Data Privacy concerns

Necessitate DeFi Networks

Will Metaverse Save the World? Exploring Metaverse & its

Promise of Enabling Sustainability

COVID-19 Pandemic Catapults Sustainability to the Top of the

Global Agenda

EXHIBIT 31: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, &

2020

Metaverse Claims to Aid Humanity Achieve Sustainability Goals

Environmental Benefits of Metaverse

Spatial Computing to Mitigate Climate Change

Amid the Hype Surrounding Metaverse & Environmental

Sustainability, What?s the Real Truth? What is the Carbon

Footprint of the Metaverse?

NFTs Mired under Climate Controversy

EXHIBIT 32: The Exhaustive Process of Creating a Cryptocurrency

is Energy Intensive & Detrimental to the Goals of

Sustainability: Energy Consumed (In Kilowatt Hours) Per

Cryptocurrency Transaction

Major Challenges Facing Metaverse

Hype Aside. Metaverse Will be a Challenging Environment/World

to Create?

Why Metaverse Should be Open Source?



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Metaverse Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,

Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware

and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial

Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and

Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,

Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and

Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,

Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and

Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,

Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,

Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 90

