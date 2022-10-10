New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233177/?utm_source=GNW
Global Metaverse Market to Reach $344.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metaverse estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$344.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$212.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 43.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.7% CAGR
The Metaverse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 45.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.8% and 36.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.8% CAGR.
Professional Services Segment to Record 34.9% CAGR
In the global Professional Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured)
3i Inc. Apple Inc. Atari, Inc. Autodesk Inc. Dapper Labs Decentraland Epic Games, Inc. Fastly Google LLC IBM Corporation Infor Madeium Magic Leap, Inc. Meta Platforms, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Nextech AR Solutions Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Oracle Corporation PTC Inc. Roblox Corporation SAP SE Synthesis AI Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd. Unity Technologies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. METAVERSE - WATCHING THE FUTURE AS IT UNFOLDS TODAY
The Future Has Arrived. Physical & Digital Worlds Converge to
Mark the Consummation of Humanity?s Tryst With Digital
?Phygital? is the New Era
A Peek Into All Things ?Phygital?
EXHIBIT 1: With 63% of Population Actively Using the Internet,
World is Optimally Positioned to Embrace a Universe Parallel
to Physical World: Global Digital Population as of the Year
2021 (In Billion)
What is Metaverse & Why is it Important?
Who?s Eyeing the Metaverse?
EXHIBIT 2: Top 5 Big Tech Companies Have Their Fingers in the
Metaverse Pie: Revenues (In US$) Generated by GAFAM (Google,
Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Apple, Microsoft) Per Minute in the
Year 2021
Signs that the Metaverse is Catching Up
EXHIBIT 3: Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers
Metaverse-like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the
Number of Users: Roblox Active Daily Users (In Million) by
Quarter for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 4: Metaverse Job Openings on the Rise as Companies
Begin to Warm Up to the Concept & Its Promised Potential:
Global Actives Jobs Related to Metaverse From May Through
November 2021
The Metaverse Value Chain
Main Constituents of Metaverse Value Chain
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Halcyon Days Ahead for Metaverse Market with Salient Drivers &
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: Desktop to Emerge Into a Dominant Platform for
Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by
Platform for Years 2020 and 2027
EXHIBIT 6: Gaming to Remain the Largest Application Area for
Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by
Application for Years 2020 and 2027
North America Remains at the Heart of Metaverse Market
COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Race towards Metaverse
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Metaverse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Companies Contribute to Building Future of Metaverse
Recent Market Activity
Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top
Voices are Saying About the Emerging Concept of Metaverse &
Its Future
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS - WHAT?S BUZZING IN THE MARKET
From Sci-Fi to Reality! What Are the Technologies ?Under the
Hood? That Are Powering the Metaverse?
AR/VR/MR/XR in the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 8: Meta?s Occulus Makes a Disruptive Leap Forward,
Overtaking its Competitors by a Wide Margin: Market Share
Breakdown (In %) by Device Shipments for the Year 2022 (E)
As AR/VR Technologies Evolve, Successful Implementation of
These Technologies in the Metaverse to Gain Momentum
EXHIBIT 9: AR Glasses Are Vital for Creating Our Futuristic
Mixed Reality Universe: Global Market for Smart Augmented
Reality (AR) Glasses (In ?000 Units) for the Year 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
EXHIBIT 10: Powering the Metaverse with Augmented Reality (AR),
Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR): Global AR, VR &
MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Indispensable in Creating the
Metaverse
Role of AI in the Metaverse
EXHIBIT 11: Rapid Advancements in Artificial intelligence (AI)
Measured by Deep Learning Transformers Reveals a Metaverse
Enabled, Populated & Supported with AI: Deep Learning
Transformers (In Billions of Parameters) for the Years 2018
to 2021
EXHIBIT 12: Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Provide the Smart
Platform & Allied Functionalities for the Metaverse: Global AI
Annual Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025
and 2027
Digital Twins Also Features in the Metaverse Technology Mix
Role of Digital Twins in the Metaverse
EXHIBIT 13: Digital Twins Helps Converge the Physical & Digital
in the Metaverse: Global Opportunity for Digital Twins (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
The Internet & Its Decades of Evolution Provides the Foundation
for the Metaverse
EXHIBIT 14: Success of Metaverse & Its Scale of Impact Depends
Upon Extensiveness of Optical Fiber Based Broadband Network
Architecture: Global Opportunity for Fiber to the X (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Rapid Developments in 5G Technology Space to Fastrack Metaverse
Initiatives
Metaverse: The Latest Tech Trend Poised to Transform Businesses
Top Trends That Will Impact Metaverse in 2022 and Beyond
Buzzing Trends with Potential Role in Ensuring Strong
Foundation for Metaverse
Venture Capital Funding Craze Settles Down on Metaverse
Venture Capitalists Focus on Metaverse Industry
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Stocks in Metaverse Exchange-Traded Funds
(ETFs) & Their Weightage as of November 2021
Facebook?s Decision to Change Name to ?Meta? Marks the
Beginning of Metaverse as a New Revolution in Social
Technology
How Can Facebook (Meta) Benefit from Creating New Immersive
Digital Experiences?
EXHIBIT 16: Riding on the Promised Potential of Metaverse, Meta
Plans to Boost Long Term Growth: Meta (Facebook) Revenues (In
US$ Billion) By Quarter for Years 2020 & Q1 2022
Metaverse to Impact Consumer Lives & Industry to Become an
Integral Fabric of Society & Industry. Here?s Why Businesses
Should Care About Metaverse
Scale of Impact Too Unprecedented to Ignore!
Metaverse in Manufacturing. A Factory in the Metaverse What
Benefits Will it Bring?
Microsoft Right on Track to Build the Future Metaverse
Immersive Digital Twins to Offer Increased Business Value to
Enterprises
Metaverse, What Does it Mean for Future of Work
The Future of Work Isn?t What It Used to Be! Here?s How It Has
Come to Pass
EXHIBIT 17: Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means
Millions Are Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as
a % of the Total Workforce for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
How Has the Workforce Changed?
EXHIBIT 18: Returning to the Office: % Share of Employees
Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements
Maybe the Most Interesting Change is Yet to Come? Are We Ready
to Shift from WFH to WFM?
Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming
Video Games: The Earliest Known Experience of Living in a
Simulation
EXHIBIT 19: With Visualization in Games Being Key to Motivate
Players to Keep Playing, the Metaverse is Optimally Positioned
to Take Over the Current Base of Video Gamers: Global Number
of Video Gamers (In Million) in 2021
EXHIBIT 20: With Rapid Growth of Video Games Industry,
Metaverse Breaking into Gaming Industry to Translate into
Enormous Market Opportunity: Global Opportunity for Video
Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Will Gaming in the Metaverse Be Any Different From the
Immersive Gaming We All Have Come to Know, Experience &
Appreciate?
Will ?Crypto? Become the Currency of the Metaverse?
What is Cryptocurrency & How Is it Used Today?
EXHIBIT 21: Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2022E
EXHIBIT 22: Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market
Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 2022
EXHIBIT 23: Global Cryptocurrency Market by End-Use (in %) for
2022E
A New Role for Crypto as the Trading Currency in the Metaverse
EXHIBIT 24: Top Metaverse Coins by Market Capitalization ($
Million) as of July 2022
Here?s Why Cryptocurrencies Lie at Heart of Metaverse
Blockchain & Crypto are Perfect Fit for Metaverse
Metaverse Developments Trigger Massive Price Gains/Surge for
Cryptocurrencies
EXHIBIT 25: Growing Use of Crypto Marks the Metaverse Concept
for Success: Global Number of Crypto Users (In Million) for
Years 2016 Through 2021
Metaverse is Poised to Emerge Into the Future of Social Media
Here?s How Social Media Has Become an Integral Part of Our Lives?
EXHIBIT 26: With People Spending More Time on Social Media, It
is One Less Challenge for Metaverse in Virtually Taking Over
Social Interactions & Hangouts: Average Time Spent on Social
Media by People Consuming Digital Content (In Minutes Per
day) for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
What Will Be the Impact of Metaverse On Social Media?
NFTs Emerge as the New Revenue Model for Metaverse
EXHIBIT 27: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Emerge as Keys for
Monetizing the Metaverse: Global Market Capitalization of NFT
Transactions (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 28: What Kind of NFTs are Popular & in What Categories?
Global Number of NFTs Sold by Category in 1H 2021
Brands Scramble to Create Their Own NFTs - Here?s Why
Role of Blockchain in Metaverse Gets Bigger as NFTs Grow?
Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin
Metaverse Without Blockchain. Is It Even Possible?
EXHIBIT 29: It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be
Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Opportunity for
Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
The Direct to Avatar Economy (D2A) is it the Future of Direct-
to-Consumer (DTC)?
Direct Marketing & Its Benefits as We Know It Today
How Will Metaverse Change this Status Quo?
How Should Retailers/Brands Adopt?
The Low Hanging Fruit. A Decade Long Robust Growth Has Ripened
e-Commerce as the Prime Area for Monetization in the Metaverse
The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce: A Review
EXHIBIT 30: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
Will Metaverse Take e-Commerce to the Next Level?
Here?s How Metaverse Will Transform E-Commerce & Retail
Are e-Commerce Experiences Ready for the Metaverse & How Can
Marketers & Brands Prepare for the Metaverse?
Meta Provides an All-Inclusive Study for Students
Metaverse is Changing the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
Metaverse, Cybersecurity & Privacy. How Will This Landscape
Look Like?
Systemic Threats Could Debilitate Metaverse
Sprucing up Metaverse to Overcome Privacy Blockers
Risks of Identity Fragmentation and Data Privacy concerns
Necessitate DeFi Networks
Will Metaverse Save the World? Exploring Metaverse & its
Promise of Enabling Sustainability
COVID-19 Pandemic Catapults Sustainability to the Top of the
Global Agenda
EXHIBIT 31: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, &
2020
Metaverse Claims to Aid Humanity Achieve Sustainability Goals
Environmental Benefits of Metaverse
Spatial Computing to Mitigate Climate Change
Amid the Hype Surrounding Metaverse & Environmental
Sustainability, What?s the Real Truth? What is the Carbon
Footprint of the Metaverse?
NFTs Mired under Climate Controversy
EXHIBIT 32: The Exhaustive Process of Creating a Cryptocurrency
is Energy Intensive & Detrimental to the Goals of
Sustainability: Energy Consumed (In Kilowatt Hours) Per
Cryptocurrency Transaction
Major Challenges Facing Metaverse
Hype Aside. Metaverse Will be a Challenging Environment/World
to Create?
Why Metaverse Should be Open Source?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Metaverse Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,
Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and Professional
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Software, Hardware
and Professional Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer, Industrial
Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and
Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,
Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Metaverse Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and
Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,
Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Component - Software, Hardware and
Professional Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for
Software, Hardware and Professional Services for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metaverse by Vertical - Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing,
Commercial, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Metaverse by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Consumer,
Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 90
