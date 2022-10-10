New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219616/?utm_source=GNW

Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2027

Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) market, estimated at US$7.5 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$17.2 Billion by 2027, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. United States represents the largest regional market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I), estimated at US$3.4 Billion in 2020. United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of more than 13% over the analysis period.

We live in an increasingly complex and interconnected world where shaped by globalization and technological advancements diversity has become the fabric of modern society. Companies eager to establish a strong presence in a variety of emerging new markets have initiated the global gold rush for multicultural markets, diverse employees, and untapped consumer bases. Success in global markets requires multicultural initiatives and a sustained effort to integrate distinct demographic and cultural diversity into an inclusive environment that fits into the broader vision of the company`s growth and advancement. This is opening up rich opportunities for companies to spearhead growth by leveraging their access to a diverse talent pool. While global diversity of the labor force is good and beneficial for companies to enhance creativity and drive innovation, the same also challenges long held traditional business ideas and assumptions. Companies are being forced to effect major structural reorganizations spanning all key areas of business operations, marketing, talent recruitment and retention functions.

Even from a business standpoint, the case for diversity in workplace is overwhelming given its ability to foster innovation, creativity and empathy in ways that homogeneous environments can never do. As markets evolve to become more competitive than ever before and the business environment gets tougher amid the crisis, companies need to remain alert, aware, agile and responsive to remain afloat, profitable and successful. To be successful in a world that is constantly changing, companies need to be leading the change rather than responding to it. Companies with more diverse teams and inclusive are better able to lead change than those with a more homogeneous workforce. A strong organizational culture and robust structural foundation are critical for achieving agility that comes from internal strength. Diverse companies earn 2.5 times higher cash flow per employee and inclusive teams are productive by over 35%. High-diversity environments and all-inclusive culture has clear benefits and advantages.

Yet, global DEI initiatives are particularly challenging to successfully implement and measure. Achieving real equality and inclusion is a challenging task and over 65% of employees are of the opinion that their managers do not foster an inclusive environment. Achieving greater diversity in the workplace is relatively easier as it represents the mix or the make-up of an entity. However, the inclusion piece of the puzzle is more complex and ensuring the same is immensely tough as it involves integration of the contributions, presence and perspectives of different groups of people into the environment. Inclusion is all about making the mix work together as a cohesive whole by respecting, welcoming and valuing the diversity of every individual`s unique background, experiences, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, faith, tradition, and most importantly perspectives. An inclusive culture allows for collaborative daily learnings, full freedom to decide and experiment, provides excellent mobility across the organization, and encourages long term thinking. Diversity without inclusion can create a toxic culture and similarly inclusion without diversity can create an uncreative and infertile environment where a company can stagnant.



Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured)

Affirmity AllenComm Artesian Collaborative, LLC Atrixware, LLC Berkshire CABEM Technologies, LLC CTM Unlimited Deloitte DiversityResources.com Inc HR Learning Center LLC HR Unlimited, Inc. HR Works, Inc. Ideal International Multicultural Institute Korn Ferry OutSolve Peak Performance, Inc. PeopleScout PRISM International, Inc. PwC Advisory Co., LLC Spectra Diversity LLC Trupp HR, Inc.





Diversity & Inclusion In The Workplace: A Fact Check

Humanity?s Struggle With Diversity. Why is it so Hard to

Achieve Equality?

This is What We Are: % Share Breakdown of World Population by Race

It Makes Sense to Look for Cultural Survival & Importance in

the Continued Use of Traditional Languages & Dialects: Global

Number of People Speaking Native Languages as of the Year

2021

The World is Truly a Global Village: Breakdown of Ethnic Groups

As a % of Total Population of Select Countries

Prevailing Corporate Sentiments on Diversity & Inclusion (In %)

Labor Globalization is the New Reality

Globalization Triggers Migration of Skilled Labor to Developed

Countries

Attracting & Retaining Globally Mobile Skilled Migrants is the

New Norm: Immigrant Workers as % of Total Labor Force in

Developed Countries

The Current State of Diversity in the U.S., A Land of Cultural

Diversity

What Does this Mean for Companies? It Means the Dawn of a New

Era of D&I Is Upon the Corporate World

How Are Top Companies Currently Scoring on the Diversity &

Inclusion Front: Breakdown of Score as of the Year 2021

As Economic Conditions Toughen, Diversifying DNA To Elicit

Tangible, Creative Outcomes Is the Only Way for Companies to

Survive

What?s the Challenge?

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Now is the Time for Reimagining the Post Pandemic Organization &

for Workforce Planning to Achieve Competitive Advantage

Post-COVID-19

Corporate Roles & Opportunities for Diversity & Inclusion is

Increasing by the Day: % Increase in Diversity & Leadership

Roles & Titles on LinkedIn 2015 Vs 2021

It?s Only the Marginalized Who Appreciate the Value of Business

Diversity: % of White People & People of Color Who Believe

Business Diversity Is Not Crucial for Professional Success

What We Know & What We Don?t: A Review

Importance of Diverse Workforce & Diversity in Recruitment is

What Every HR Department Knows

Here?s Evidence that Workplace Diversity Attracts Top Talent: %

of Job Seekers Who Consider Diverse Workforce Before Accepting

Job Offers

Want to Increase Profitability Then Its Time to See How Diverse

Your Workforce Is: Revenue Performance of Companies With High &

Low Diversity Scores

Economic Benefits of Diverse Workforce & Inclusive Work

Environment Are Well Acknowledged Facts

Including ALL in the Fold, Here?s What Companies Do Not Know

A Recap of Challenges Plaguing Successful Implementation of D&I

Programs

Symptoms of a Workplace Lacking D&I

Microaggression, the Often Overlooked Yet Critical Symptom of a

Non-Inclusive Work Environment

So What Can Companies to Do to Achieve their D&I Goals?

Implement D&I Best Practices in the Workplace

Acknowledging the Fact that Inclusive Leadership Vital to Success

Never Underestimate the Role of Manager Training & Bias

Awareness in Achieving D&I Goals

Identifying & Addressing D&I Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers

Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female

Employees as of the Year 2021

Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown by Race & Ethnicity

as of the Year 2021

Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to

Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune

500 Companies as of the Year 2021

Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces in

Europe & North America

Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the

Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male:

Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender &

Race as of the Year 2021

What is Racial Discrimination?

Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

Female Empowerment Still Remains Weak as Evidenced by

Representation in Governments/Public & Corporate Sector

Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in

Companies & Politics Worldwide

A New LGBTQ Workforce is Here! Are We Ready to Create a More

LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the

Year 2021

% of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the

Workplace

Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving

Diversity in the Workplace

Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

Using AI to Eliminate Biases



Total Companies Profiled: 120

