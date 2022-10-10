New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961259/?utm_source=GNW

Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Market to Reach 142.6 Million Units by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 108 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 142.6 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach 36.7 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Walk Behind Power Mowers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.8 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.8 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 15.6 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 21.3 Million Units by the year 2027.



Trimmers/Brush Cutters Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

In the global Trimmers/Brush Cutters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 12.4 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 16.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Impact on Powered Outdoor Equipment

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Powered Outdoor Equipment

Industry

An Introduction to Powered Outdoor Equipment (POE)

Types of Outdoor Appliances and Tools

Outdoor Grills

Walk-Behind Power Mowers

Trimmers/Brush Cutters

Chain Saws

Leaf Blowers

Riding Mowers and Lawn Tractors

Bug Killers

Hedge Trimmers

Riding Garden Tractors

Rotary Tillers

Snowthrowers

Powered Outdoor Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape

Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence

Select Innovations & Advancements

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Macro Factors Influencing Powered Outdoor Equipment Sales

POE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions

Developed Regions Account for over 2/3rd Share of World POE

Market: Percentage Breakdown of POE Sales (Volume) for

Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)

Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential

World Powered Outdoor Equipment Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Unit Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in Global Lawn & Garden Power Tools Market:

(2021E): Percentage Value Breakdown for Deere & Company,

Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, The Toro Company and Others

Leading Players by Segment in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Powered Outdoor Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Witnesses Soaring Demand for Rechargeable Battery

Powered Equipment

Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery

Powered Tools

Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology

Smart Technology Makes Huge Inroads

Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence

Bug Killers: Improved Products Flood the Market

Changing Consumer Preferences Redesign the Product Landscape

Plastic Gains Preference over Metal

Battery Powered Chainsaws Score Over Electric & Gas Powered

Chainsaws

Feature Rich Chain Saws Gain Prominence

Breakthrough Advancements Enhance Demand for Leaf Blowers

Low-Noise & Eco-Friendly Leaf Blowers Gain Traction

Prospects for Outdoor Grills and Accessories Remain Upbeat

Innovation at its Best

Increasing Awareness of Spic-and-Span Surroundings Steers Wider

Adoption of Walk-Behind Power Mowers

Innovations in the Lawn Mower Segment

Hybrid Mowers: Balancing Environment and Consumer Demands

Cordless Lawn Mowers Set to Make Gains

Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors: Technology Transition Powers the

Market

Growing Demand for ZTRs

Battery-powered Riding Mowers Sense Opportunities

Robotic Mowers Make Inroads

A Snapshot of Select Popular Robotic Mowers in the Market

Trimmers/Brush Cutters Remain Relevant

Sustained Opportunities for Hedge Trimmers

Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Construction Industry

Trends

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2022

Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022

Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of

Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over

2018-2022

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and

Sector (2016-2024)

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016,

2018, 2020 & 2022)

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030)

(in US$ Trillion)

Demographic Trends Favor Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Wealth Distribution of UHNW Individuals by Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Number and Wealth of UHNW Individuals

for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean,

Middle East, and North America

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

Replacement Market: A Major Growth Driver

Life Expectancy for Snowthrowers, Back-Pack Gasoline Leaf

Blowers, Handheld Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Charcoal-Fired

Outdoor Grills, Riding Lawn Mowers and Tractors, Gasoline-

Based Power Mowers, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, and Electric-

Fired Outdoor Grills (in Years)

Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge

Marketing and Distribution: An Overview

Distribution Channels

Marketers Deal with More Diverse Consumers

E-Retailing Expands Presence

Fast Evolving Role of mCommerce Widens Business Prospects

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

