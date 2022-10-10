New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superconducting Magnets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818068/?utm_source=GNW
Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Superconducting Magnets estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical Devices & Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mass Spectrometers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Superconducting Magnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Transportation Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$391.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$454.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
Agilent Technologies Inc American Magnetics Inc ASG Superconductors spa Bruker Corporation General Electric Co Janis Research Company Oxford Instruments plc Siemens Healthineers SuperPower Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Superconducting Magnets - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Superconductivity
Critical Temperatures of Select Superconductors
Superconducting Magnet: A Prelude
Major End-Use Applications of Superconducting Magnets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Medical Devices & Equipment Remains Key Application Segment
Asian Economies At the Forefront of Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth in
Superconducting Magnets Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Growing Applications in MRI Equipment
Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:
(Per Million Population): 2020E
Global MRI Market by Application (in %): 2020E
Rising Cancer Incidence & Use of NMR Equipment in Cancer
Therapy Drives Demand for Superconducting Magnets
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2019
Market Supported by the Rising Significance of Superconducting
Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Role of Superconducting Magnets in Reducing Weight and Size of
Wind Turbines Fuels Prospects
Increase in Wind Power Deployments Present Opportunity for
Superconducting Magnets: World Installed Base of Wind Energy
(in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Mass Spectrometers Market: High Growth Potential
Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2019 & 2025
Superconducting Magnets and Molecular Biology Open Up
Opportunities in Drug Discovery Space
Sophisticated High-Temperature Superconducting Magnets to
Enable New Scientific and Industrial Applications
Focus on Nuclear Fusion Research Augurs Well for the Market
Transportation Sector Remains a Highly Promising Market for
Semiconducting Magnets
Maglev Technology to Radically Transform the World of
Transportation
Powerful Superconducting Magnets for High-Energy Colliders
Next-Generation Superconductor Magnets Open Realms of
Innovative Applications
Researchers from MagLab Achieve Record Magnetic Field Intensity
Researchers Develop and Demonstrate 32T Superconducting Magnet
New Conducing Layer to Push Critical Temperature for
Superconductivity
Sophisticated 32T Superconducting Magnet to Open New Avenues in
Technology
Advances in Cryogenics and Superconducting Materials Enable
Compact Magnets
CERN Eyes on High-Field Superconducting Magnets for Novel
Applications
Superconducting Magnets to Find Use in Satellite Propulsion
Systems
Superconducting Transition Provides Opportunity to Exploit
Quantum Information Technologies
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
