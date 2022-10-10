New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superconducting Magnets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818068/?utm_source=GNW

Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Superconducting Magnets estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical Devices & Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mass Spectrometers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR

The Superconducting Magnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Transportation Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR

In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$391.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$454.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

Agilent Technologies Inc American Magnetics Inc ASG Superconductors spa Bruker Corporation General Electric Co Janis Research Company Oxford Instruments plc Siemens Healthineers SuperPower Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Superconducting Magnets - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Superconductivity

Critical Temperatures of Select Superconductors

Superconducting Magnet: A Prelude

Major End-Use Applications of Superconducting Magnets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Medical Devices & Equipment Remains Key Application Segment

Asian Economies At the Forefront of Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth in

Superconducting Magnets Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Growing Applications in MRI Equipment

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:

(Per Million Population): 2020E

Global MRI Market by Application (in %): 2020E

Rising Cancer Incidence & Use of NMR Equipment in Cancer

Therapy Drives Demand for Superconducting Magnets

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2019

Market Supported by the Rising Significance of Superconducting

Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Role of Superconducting Magnets in Reducing Weight and Size of

Wind Turbines Fuels Prospects

Increase in Wind Power Deployments Present Opportunity for

Superconducting Magnets: World Installed Base of Wind Energy

(in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Mass Spectrometers Market: High Growth Potential

Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2019 & 2025

Superconducting Magnets and Molecular Biology Open Up

Opportunities in Drug Discovery Space

Sophisticated High-Temperature Superconducting Magnets to

Enable New Scientific and Industrial Applications

Focus on Nuclear Fusion Research Augurs Well for the Market

Transportation Sector Remains a Highly Promising Market for

Semiconducting Magnets

Maglev Technology to Radically Transform the World of

Transportation

Powerful Superconducting Magnets for High-Energy Colliders

Next-Generation Superconductor Magnets Open Realms of

Innovative Applications

Researchers from MagLab Achieve Record Magnetic Field Intensity

Researchers Develop and Demonstrate 32T Superconducting Magnet

New Conducing Layer to Push Critical Temperature for

Superconductivity

Sophisticated 32T Superconducting Magnet to Open New Avenues in

Technology

Advances in Cryogenics and Superconducting Materials Enable

Compact Magnets

CERN Eyes on High-Field Superconducting Magnets for Novel

Applications

Superconducting Magnets to Find Use in Satellite Propulsion

Systems

Superconducting Transition Provides Opportunity to Exploit

Quantum Information Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 29

