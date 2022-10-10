New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.6% CAGR

The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 20.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 26.8% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$508 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)

ABB Ltd. Accenture Plc AppyWay AVEVA Group plc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Engie General Electric Hitachi, Ltd. Honeywell International, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Itron, Inc. Johnson Controls International plc Kapsch TrafficCom AG Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L Microsoft Corporation Nokia Corporation Oracle Corporation Osram Gmbh Panasonic Corporation of North America SAP SE Schneider Electric SA Siemens AG Signify Netherlands B.V. Tata Consultancy Services Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Telensa Limited Thales Group TomTom N.V. Urbiotica Verizon Communications, Inc. Vodafone Group plc Worldsensing SL





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Retrospect and Near Term Outlook

?Stagflation?: The Newest Challenge in the Series of Setbacks

for the Global Market in 2022

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Prompts Authorities to Re-Imagine Cities & Make them

Smarter to Resolve Urban Issues

Pandemic Highlights Benefits of Smart City Technologies

Cities Mobilize Collective Intelligence to Meet COVID-19

Challenges

Smart City Infrastructure Aids Countries in Maintaining

Provision of Essential Medical Services Amid the Pandemic

New Normal to Transform Diverse Aspects of Smart Cities

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Smart Cities - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview

Application Markets

A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use

Industries

Smart Cities: Evolve as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate

World?s Growing Population

EXHIBIT 3: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities

Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World

Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years

2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Cities

Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart

Cities

EXHIBIT 4: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by

Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018

and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase

in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by

Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and

Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998,

2008 and 2018

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the

Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 7: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart

City Development

EXHIBIT 9: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns

Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption

Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and

Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Investments Remain Strong in Smart Infrastructure Projects

Smart Energy Conservation & Management: The Hallmark of Smart

Cities

Regional Analysis

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology

Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs

Security Concerns Limit Progress

Quick Review of Market Structure

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation

of Smart Cities

Transformational Role of 5G Technology and Wi-Fi 6/6E in

Development of Smart Cities

5G Brings in Higher Scalability

EXHIBIT 10: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

Digital Twins to Provide Meaningful Insights in Smart City

Projects

Cyber-Physical Systems & Robotic Process Automatization to Hold

Broader Uptake

Blockchain Technology to Gain Prominence in Resource Sharing

and Smart Logistics

Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision

amid Pandemic

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand

for Better Internet Infrastructure

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto

Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 11: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010,

2020, 2030, 2040, 2050

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure

C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment

Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities

Optimizes Urban Services

EXHIBIT 12: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use

of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based

Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by

Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities

Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics

Enhances Smart City Services

Intriguing Benefits of Edge Computing Encompasses all Aspects

of Smart Cities

EXHIBIT 13: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Million for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for

Smart Meters

Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide

EXHIBIT 14: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart

Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services

Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &

Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$

000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas

Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas

Utility Operations

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low

Carbon Smart City Footprint

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables

Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy

Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and

2024

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in

Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in

Smart Building Technologies

With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart

Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the

Spotlight

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

EXHIBIT 16: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the

Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 17: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies

Provides a Fertile Ground for the Growth of IoT: Global Home

Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for

2018 and 2024

EXHIBIT 18: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment

Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of

Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market

by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 19: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years

2020 and 2022

Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer &

Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities

EXHIBIT 20: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger

Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart

Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2024

Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities

Concept

EXHIBIT 21: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart

Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People &

Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products &

Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024

Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem

EXHIBIT 22: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the

Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Gain Investments

EXHIBIT 23: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future

of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global

Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Results in Increased Investments for Automotive V2X

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 24: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)

for the Years 2019 and 2022E

Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present

Considerable Growth Opportunity

A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Smart Cities Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Buildings & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Governance & Education by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Governance &

Education by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Mobility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Smart Gas Solutions Market Poised for Growth

Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water

Meters Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 25: Drinking Water Infrastructure Expenditure Needs in

the US through 2034 by Project Type

EXHIBIT 26: US Smart Water Solutions Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Spending by Segment for 2016, 2020, and 2024

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart

Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon,

Energy-Efficient Society

Market Analytics

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 27: Total Number of Smart City Projects in China: 2015

-2020

Market Analytics

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Smart Cities Deployment in Europe Continues to Gain Momentum

Smart Cities Become More Relevant Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Deployment of Smart Water Meters Augurs Well for Smart

Cities Initiatives

Market Analytics

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure,

Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare,

Smart Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Application - Smart Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart

Governance & Education, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart

Mobility and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,

Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,

Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Cities Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asian Economies Focus on Development of Smart Cities

Australia

India

India Reports Fast-Tracked Progress toward Completion of All

Smart City Projects by 2023

EXHIBIT 28: Number of Smart City Nominations Allocated Per

State (2019)

EXHIBIT 29: National Smart Cities Mission: Cost Structure

Singapore

South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,

Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering

Technologies

UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities

Latin American Smart Cities Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 30: Major Megacities in Latin America by Population

(in Million) by 2025

Market Analytics

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Cities by Application - Smart Buildings &

Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart Energy,

Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Buildings & Infrastructure, Smart Governance & Education, Smart

Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Other Applications

for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 187

