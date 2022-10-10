Business information Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business information market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for risk mitigation tools, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Business Information Market, 2021-2028”.

Business information is one of the vital parts of business strategies that help to enhance organizations' bottom-line and top-line performance. Business information tools provide detailed and accurate information about all the funding, business operation, and financial activities. Hence, there is a rising demand for risk mitigation tools from several industries, which is expected to propel the growth of this market.

Industry Development:

June 2020: Equifax Inc announced the launch of a ‘COVID + Credit Resource Centre’ to help customers, to provide valuable insights for managing finances, and mitigate the negative impact on their credit during the COVID-19 pandemic time.





There have been considerable developments in the information and technology industry in the recent years due to the advent of mobile-based information and internet services. Hence, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high demand for business information from all the major industries worldwide. This has led to a positive impact on the growth of the business information market across several regions. Thus, the COVID-19 acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Information-Driven Business Strategies to Fuel the Market

There has been an increasing adoption of information-driven business strategies by the major industries in order to expand their businesses on a large scale. This is an important factor driving the growth of this market in several regions.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others. By application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, materials, energy, financials, industrials, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Segmentation By Application Financials

Industrials

Energy

Consumer Discretionary

Materials

Information Technology

Health Care

Real Estate

Telecommunication Services

Others By End User BFSI

Healthcare & life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Others By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Highlights

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances between Key Players to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the business information market are focusing on strategic partnerships in order to increase their knowledge about business information. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to expand their business horizons and widen their market presence.

List of Key Players Covered in the Business Information Market Report:

Bloomberg Finance L.P

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLP

Equifax Inc.

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

KPMG International Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited

RELX Group plc

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

Dow Jones





