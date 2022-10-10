New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW
Global Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $30.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blockchain Technology estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 44.8% CAGR and reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 40.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $796.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 50.2% CAGR
The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$796.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 50.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.8% and 39.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.6% CAGR.
Hybrid Segment to Record 38% CAGR
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured)
AlphaPoint Corporation Blockchain Global Blockchain Tech Ltd BlockCypher, Inc. Bloq Chain, Inc. Coinfirm Ltd. Consensus Systems Technologies Corporation Credits Digital Asset Holdings, LLC IBM LUKKA, INC. Microsoft Corporation Monax Industries Nasdaq Ping Identity Corporation The Bitfury Group The Linux Foundation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Blockchain Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Born Out of Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology Emerges to Disrupt
the Digital Economy
The History of Bitcoin, Its Evolution, Its Short-lived Ascend
To Boom & Its Downfall
The Insider Truth About Bitcoins Shows Why This Cryptocurrency
is Dying: Bitcoins in Circulation in the Global Market (In
000s) for the Year 2020
Blockchain Technology Rises from the Ashes of Bitcoin
So What Are the Many Benefits of Blockchain That Double Up as
Drivers of Adoption?
How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Spending On Blockchain Technology Slumps by -6.9% in Fiscal
Year 2020
A Quick Post-COVID-19 Recovery Expected in 2021
Despite the Current Slack in Demand, Blockchain Technology
Joins in the Fight Against COVID-19
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Market Outlook Expected In the Post COVID-19 Period
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Bodes Well
for Integration of Emerging Technologies like Blockchain to
Enhance Resilience & Reliability: Global Losses in Supply
Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
Here?s How The Role of Blockchain Becomes Bigger in Post COVID
-19 Management of Supply Chains
COVID-19 to Emerges as the Push Factor for Adoption of
Blockchain in Healthcare
Here?s How the Pandemic Is Accelerating Digitalization of
Healthcare
Accelerated by COVID-19, the Digitalization of Healthcare
System Offers Robust Opportunities for Blockchain Deployment:
Global Digital Health Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024, 2027
Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Times Brings Blockchain
Into the Spotlight to Protect Telemedicine Programs
As Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Channel for Virtual
Healthcare Delivery So Does Blockchain?s Role in Advancing
Secure Data Sharing: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In
Million) for the Year 2020
Other Ways in Which Blockchain Can Revolutionize the Healthcare
System in the Post COVID-19 Period
Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in
Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs & Managing Clinical Trials
Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical
Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security
Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of
Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000,
2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability to Drive Blockchain
Adoption in Environmental Governance
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
How Blockchain Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?
Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies Can Now
Finally Be Addressed Using Blockchain
Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting Could Very Well be the Future of
Organizational & National Voting
A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of
Blockchain
Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market
Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Blockchain
Technology: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Blockchain?s Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified
Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations
The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is Blockchain: Global
M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of
Distributed Ledger Technology
Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area
for Blockchain
Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability &
Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes
Blockchain Can Help in Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
Global Push for Financial Inclusion Amidst the Still High
Numbers of Unbanked People to Benefit Deployment of Blockchain
to Remedy the Situation: Unbanked Population as a % of Total
Population by Region for the Year 2020
Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes
Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits
Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$
Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of
Interest for Banks
Huge Potential for Blockchain Technology in the Pharmaceutical
Industry
Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
How the Travel Industry Is Benefiting from Blockchain & AI Combo
A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the
Energy Sector
Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in
Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry
Promising Future for Blockchain in Media, Advertising &
Entertainment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Public by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure & Protocols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Infrastructure & Protocols
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Infrastructure &
Protocols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application & Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Application & Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Application & Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Middleware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Middleware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Middleware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Financial Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Financial Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Financial Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by Type -
Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Financial
Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,
Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and
Middleware for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by End-Use - Financial Services,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Blockchain Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Public, Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blockchain Technology by Component - Infrastructure &
Protocols, Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by
Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions
and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Infrastructure & Protocols, Application &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
