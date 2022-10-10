New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW

Global Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $30.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blockchain Technology estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 44.8% CAGR and reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 40.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $796.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 50.2% CAGR

The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$796.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 50.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.8% and 39.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.6% CAGR.

Hybrid Segment to Record 38% CAGR

In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Blockchain Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Born Out of Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology Emerges to Disrupt

the Digital Economy

The History of Bitcoin, Its Evolution, Its Short-lived Ascend

To Boom & Its Downfall

The Insider Truth About Bitcoins Shows Why This Cryptocurrency

is Dying: Bitcoins in Circulation in the Global Market (In

000s) for the Year 2020

Blockchain Technology Rises from the Ashes of Bitcoin

So What Are the Many Benefits of Blockchain That Double Up as

Drivers of Adoption?

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Spending On Blockchain Technology Slumps by -6.9% in Fiscal

Year 2020

A Quick Post-COVID-19 Recovery Expected in 2021

Despite the Current Slack in Demand, Blockchain Technology

Joins in the Fight Against COVID-19

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Market Outlook Expected In the Post COVID-19 Period

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &

Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Bodes Well

for Integration of Emerging Technologies like Blockchain to

Enhance Resilience & Reliability: Global Losses in Supply

Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Here?s How The Role of Blockchain Becomes Bigger in Post COVID

-19 Management of Supply Chains

COVID-19 to Emerges as the Push Factor for Adoption of

Blockchain in Healthcare

Here?s How the Pandemic Is Accelerating Digitalization of

Healthcare

Accelerated by COVID-19, the Digitalization of Healthcare

System Offers Robust Opportunities for Blockchain Deployment:

Global Digital Health Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2027

Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Times Brings Blockchain

Into the Spotlight to Protect Telemedicine Programs

As Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Channel for Virtual

Healthcare Delivery So Does Blockchain?s Role in Advancing

Secure Data Sharing: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In

Million) for the Year 2020

Other Ways in Which Blockchain Can Revolutionize the Healthcare

System in the Post COVID-19 Period

Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in

Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs & Managing Clinical Trials

Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical

Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security

Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of

Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000,

2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability to Drive Blockchain

Adoption in Environmental Governance

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

How Blockchain Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?

Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies Can Now

Finally Be Addressed Using Blockchain

Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting Could Very Well be the Future of

Organizational & National Voting

A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of

Blockchain

Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market

Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Blockchain

Technology: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Blockchain?s Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified

Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations

The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is Blockchain: Global

M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of

Distributed Ledger Technology

Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area

for Blockchain

Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability &

Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes

Blockchain Can Help in Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Global Push for Financial Inclusion Amidst the Still High

Numbers of Unbanked People to Benefit Deployment of Blockchain

to Remedy the Situation: Unbanked Population as a % of Total

Population by Region for the Year 2020

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes

Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits

Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$

Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of

Interest for Banks

Huge Potential for Blockchain Technology in the Pharmaceutical

Industry

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

How the Travel Industry Is Benefiting from Blockchain & AI Combo

A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the

Energy Sector

Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in

Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry

Promising Future for Blockchain in Media, Advertising &

Entertainment Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

