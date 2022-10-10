Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size is growing significantly as it benefits businesses to accelerate their speed by interacting with the environment.

Fortune Business Insights™ has examined these responses in a research report titled, “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, 2022-2029.”

Increasing R&D investments in oligonucleotide synthesis by leading market players is driving the global oligonucleotide synthesis market says, Fortune Business Insights. The reduced cost of the new microchip-based oligonucleotide synthesis is predicted to promote the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.





Conference Held to Discuss Oligonucleotide-Based Therapeutics Will Favor Growth

DIA/FDA Oligonucleotide- based therapeutics conference held in North Bethesda, addressing the quality risk management, manufacturing advances, specifications, formulation issues, oligonucleotide pharmacokinetics, nonclinical assessments in support of drug development and clinical advances in therapeutic targets, trial design and safety for antisense, siRNA, mRNA and microRNA therapies. The DIA/FDA Oligonucleotide- based therapeutics conference is likely to encourage the global oligonucleotide synthesis growth owing to the open discussion with industry and health authorities to inform, educate and share insights on the advancements in oligonucleotide-based therapeutic product development.

Furthermore, the 14th annual meeting of the oligonucleotide therapeutic society is also expected to enable growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. For instance, 14th annual meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society took place in Seattle, providing data on the therapeutic applications of oligonucleotides.





Increasing Acquisitions and Partnerships Among Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Will Create Growth Opportunities

The utilization of DNA microarray with the combination of oligonucleotide for diagnostics, therapeutics and new microchip-based oligonucleotide synthesis has helped in the cost reduction of oligonucleotide synthesis. This factor is expected to drive the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period. The escalating R&D investments by key players along with numerous strong pipeline candidates are predicted to contribute positively to the global oligonucleotide synthesis revenue. Further, partnerships and acquisitions among leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are likely to support the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

For instance, in 2017, CordenPharma International signed an agreement with GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc. for the development of an end-to-end oligonucleotide-based drug discovery solution. Moreover, reduction in the cost of sequencing and advent of novel techniques in oligonucleotide synthesis is predicted to augment growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis shares in the forthcoming year. However, lack of funding in research and development sectors in the emerging countries is likely to restrict the oligonucleotide synthesis market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Drugs

Probes

Linkers

Adapters

Reagents

Others By Application

DNA Sequencing and Amplification (PCR)

Detecting Complementary DNA or RNA Via Hybridization

Synthesis of Artificial Genes

Genetic Mutations

Others By End User

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceuticals Industries

Biotechnology Companies

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





Emerging Guidelines Will Foster Growth in North America

Geographically, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the projected period owing to the emerging guidelines. Increasing investments in research and development activities for the development of novel oligonucleotides and high adoption of novel technologies is expected to have a huge impact on the oligonucleotide synthesis market in North America. The global oligonucleotide synthesis market in Asia pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for diagnostic tools. The rising awareness of the emerging oligonucleotide synthesis technique by many research organizations is also predicted to promote growth in the region.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market report include

Agilent Technologies.

ATDBio Ltd.

Eurofins Genomics.

Eurogentec.

Genscript

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Merck KGaA

Nitto Denko Avecia

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Others





