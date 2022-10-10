New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW

Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hand Tools and Accessories estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanics` Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Edge Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 202 Featured)

Apex Tool Group Channellock Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Greenlee Gray Tools Canada Inc. Ideal Industries, Inc. Irwin Tools J.K. Files (India) Limited Kennametal Inc. Klein Tools Inc. Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Pilana Tools Group Snap-On Incorporated Stanley Black & Decker Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Wera Tools





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business

Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index

(BCI) Points

Evolution of the Industry

Hand Tools Continue to be Relevant in the Modern Mechanical Era

Global Tools Market Breakdown (in %) by Hand Tools and Power

Tools for the Year 2020E

Hand Tools & Accessories: Product Profile

Mechanics? Service Tools

Edge Tools

Others Segment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation

in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders:

(MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand

Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full

Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018

Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur

Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for

High Energy and Electrical Component Applications

As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product

Innovations

Market Set to Benefit from Advances in Hand Tools? Production

Technology

Hand Tools Continue to Find Use in Industrial Applications

Mechanics’ Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness

Strong Growth

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Demand Determines

Growth in Vehicle Mechanics Tools Market

Average Age (in years) of Passenger Cars in Select Countries: 2019

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a

Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics’ Service Tools:

Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services

(In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018 and 2022

Advances in Specialty Tools for Automotive Industry

Aircraft MRO: A Major Market for Aviation General Mechanic’s Tools

Aircraft MRO Trends to Set the Tone for Aviation Hand Tools:

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years

2020 & 2027

Shrinking Air Travel Demand amid COVID-19 to Squeeze Margins of

Aircraft MROs

Incremental Gains for Remote Maintenance amid COVID-19 Set to

Alter Aircraft MRO Landscape

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Supports Demand

for Mechanic?s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to

Support Demand for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector:

Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private

Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2000 and

2019

Construction Industry Trends Presents Determines Demand for

Tools Used by Construction Workers

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

DIY Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping: Potential for

Growth in the Hand Tools Market

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture to Provide Growth for Hand Tools

in the Consumer Market: Global DIY Home Improvement Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2022 & 2025

Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home

Improvement Projects in the United States

Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment: Percentage

Breakdown by Age Group for 2020E

Commercial Carpentry: Hand Tools Face Stiff Challenge from

Power Tools

HVAC Tools Trends towards Technological Sophistication for

Better Functions

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of

Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener



