CompIQ Solutions Releases IQSymphony™ to Support Claims Professionals in More Efficiently Managing Claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompIQ Solutions, a technology-focused medical bill review and cost containment solutions provider, today announced that it has released a new platform that builds upon and enhances the company’s previous adjuster portal to help busy claims professionals orchestrate claim activities. IQSymphony™ is built using the newest technology and includes innovations such as intelligent workflows, built-in automations and powerful analytics. The platform is designed to support claims professionals today and in the future with a robust product roadmap that will continuously enable CompIQ to rollout new functionality that will benefit its claims community.



The cloud-native portal also delivers an intuitive modern design that provides users with in-system customization. The “your way, your view” functionality empowers each user to choose how to view program data in a format most conducive to their role and work preferences.

An additional feature of IQSymphony is the ability to automate the delivery of forms and associated actions. This functionality has drastically reduced time and effort for busy claims organizations, with one client reporting that the new platform has enable the company to redeploy five resources who previously handled the laborious process of completing required regulatory forms.

“Our vision for IQSymphony is to create a single place for claims professionals to easily manage all medical and ancillary services that occur during the course of a claim,” said Brent MacLean, CEO of CompIQ. “Through integration with customer claims systems, we are further streamlining administration to provide a fully integrated experience for claims professionals.”

The parameter-driven system was developed by capturing customer input focused on big picture outcomes. Solutions were then engineered based on what claims professionals working in the system said they are trying to achieve when successfully managing claims.

“The IQ Symphony claims portal demonstrates CompIQ’s deep understanding of the daily work processes of claims professionals, presenting data in a way that is intuitive, meaningful and easy to respond to within the system,” said Andrew Price, president of Next Level Administrators, which is part of the SUNZ Insurance and Acrisure portfolio of companies. “The portal brings a new level of visibility into claims data and notifies us when we may need to take action on so that we are able to better manage injured employee care and costs.”

IQSymphony is one of the latest technology advancements from CompIQ, who owns and develops its proprietary software. Ownership and in-house management of software development provides the CompIQ team the ability to respond more quickly to evolving customer and market needs. The IQSymphony platform provides full claim lifecycle management that includes mailroom services, medical bill review, coordination of ancillary services, actionable analytics and payment processing solutions.

If you’d like more information or would like to schedule a demo of IQSymphony, please contact CompIQCorp@CompIQsolutions.com.

About CompIQ Solutions

CompIQ is a technology-focused company supporting the medical bill review and cost containment industries for over 24 years. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico and serves insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, employers, and government entities across the US in driving leading medical savings and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.compiqsolutions.com.



