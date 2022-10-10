New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=GNW
Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach $110.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$81.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$53.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 374 Featured)
American Bath Group MAAX Bath Inc. Asahi Eito Co., Ltd. Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Elkay Manufacturing Company Geberit AG Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd. Ideal Standard International Jacuzzi, Inc. Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd. Kohler Co. LIXIL Corporation American Standard Brands Grohe AG Masco Corporation Moen Incorporated Roca Sanitario S.A Roca UK Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd. Spectrum Brands Incorporated Toto Ltd. Villeroy & Boch
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign
Growth Patterns
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020 & 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &
2Q2020
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: A Prelude
Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Types of Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
Plumbing Fittings
Plumbing Fixtures
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Market
China: A Major Market
Developed Regions Continue to Offer Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Plumbing Products
Market: 2019 Company % Share
Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance
Consolidation Activity in Recent Past
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Touchless Solutions Gain Interest Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Residential Sector Remains a Significant Market
Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by End-Use
Segment: 2020
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Changes in Consumer Habits during COVID-19 Crisis Buoy Demand
for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in Renovation Projects
Rehabilitating Stagnant Water Systems Gains Significance Post
Pandemic
Smart Homes Drive Demand for Smart Plumbing Products
Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and
2022
Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years 2020 and 2022
Voice-Activated Faucets: A New Age Phenomenon
Smart Toilets Designed to Add Convenience
Smart Showers Mark a Revolution in Shower Industry
Growing Focus on Water Conservation Drives Innovative Product
Designs
Water Conservation Gains Significance in Shower Business
Demand Picks up for Energy Efficient Appliances
Plumbing Innovations Pull Growth Opportunities
Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures
market
Innovative Shower Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate
Showering Experience
Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings
Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction
Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing
Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue
Creative Faucets Gain Attention
Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products
Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 -
High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)
Premium Products High in Demand
New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities
Online Marketplace Picks up Growth
Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by Distribution
Channel, Online and Offline: 2020
Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects
Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathroom Fixtures &
Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Residential Construction: A Key End-Use Sector
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019
Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020
Non-Residential Segment: An Important Market
Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019
Vs 2020
US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020
Key Market Trends
Rise in Demand for Touch-free Plumbing Fixtures
Plumbing Fixtures to Grow at Higher Rate
Water Saving Products Gain Demand
Bathroom Renovations Add to Growth
Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum
Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation
Demand on High for Stylish Fittings
Material-wise Performance
Competitive Scenario
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plumbing Products
Market (2019)
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of
Housing Starts in Thousands
Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020
Market Analytics
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization has Positive Impact on Plumbing Products
Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Market Overview
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink
Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures
by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and
Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings
and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &
Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing
Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink
Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings
and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing
Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom
Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &
Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings
and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,
Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach $110.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
