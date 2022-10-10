Global Sodium-Ion Batteries Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Aquion Energy, Faradion, HiNa Battery Technology and AMTE Power Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium-Ion Batteries Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium-ion batteries market is projected to reach $4,368.0 million by 2031 from $528.0 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 25.91% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The sodium-ion batteries market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate because of the inherent benefits of sodium-ion batteries, the fast installation of intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar, as well as the growing acceptance of low-speed electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-rickshaws. According to the National Institution for Transforming India, demand for grid storage batteries in India is expected to rise to 260-gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030.

India aims to generate 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, resulting in a substantial demand for storage batteries. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates that solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, and hydro are expected to generate roughly 80% of the world's electricity by 2050. Since sodium-ion batteries are a significant energy storage technology with additional advantages, the growing solar and wind energy industries are expected to create considerable opportunities for the sodium-ion batteries market.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Sodium-ion batteries are a type of energy storage technology in which electrochemical cells with positive and negative electrodes are used. With operable temperatures ranging from -30C to 60C, sodium-ion batteries have higher operating safety than lithium-ion batteries, resulting in greater thermal durability than other battery chemistries. Furthermore, sodium-ion batteries can be discharged to zero volts to prevent accidents while in transit, lowering shipping expenses.

Sodium battery technologies have gained market traction and may be competitive with lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. However, in most countries, the commercialization and supply chain for sodium-ion batteries is still in the early stages. Most sodium-ion batteries are prototypes or in research and development (R&D); thus, the current market is dominated by other batteries such as lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. With additional players entering the ecosystem in the coming years, the sodium-ion batteries industry is expected to expand significantly.

Increased research and development efforts are being undertaken to improve the energy density of sodium-ion batteries and develop new electrolyte technologies, which are growing in response to rising public concern and government restrictions associated with a spike in lithium-ion price and emissions. For instance, in August 2022, Scientists in Japan developed sodium-ion batteries utilizing carbon micro lattices produced with a low-cost three-dimensional (3D) printer. In addition to reducing the size of the battery and lowering production costs, the resultant anode allows for rapid transit of energy-generating ions.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on limited availability and high mining costs of lithium and lithium-based component, the shift to sustainable and cost-effective technologies brings significant sales and financing opportunities for sodium-ion batteries. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Impact of COVID-19

The global lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in disruptions in manufacturing activity, supply chain, and production halts, which negatively impacted the sodium-ion batteries market in 2020. Furthermore, various end-use sectors such as automotive, industrial, and others shut down their operations, resulting in lower demand for batteries in 2020. The major sodium ion battery manufacturers' sales reactions during the pandemic were inconsistent.

In addition, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the renewable energy industry all over the world, and as a result, the growth of renewable technology decreased in 2020. The pandemic posed significant risks to the solar energy sector because of a decline in economic activity. This drop also affected the market for sodium-ion batteries, which are primarily used in the solar energy sector as large-scale stationary storage systems.

Recent Developments in Sodium-Ion Batteries Market

In April 2022, AMTE Power plc joined forces with Sprint Power and Eltrium to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies to meet the expanding and complex needs of the electric vehicle (EV) market.

In June 2021, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOP-CAS), installed a 1 MWh sodium-ion battery (NIB)-based solar energy storage and intelligent micro-grid system in Taiyuan, China. The micro-grid system uses sodium-ion batteries as its main energy storage component and combines grid electricity, solar cells, and charging stations.

In March 2021, Infraprime Logistics Technologies (IPLTech) and Faradion Limited joined forces to offer high-energy sodium-ion batteries for commercial vehicles in India.

In June 2021, Altris AB, in collaboration with LiFeSiZE AB, developed a sodium-ion battery cell. The cell matches the performance, life cycle, and energy density of a lithium-ion battery. The battery is based on Altris' innovative Fennac cathode technology.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the sodium-ion batteries market:

Rising Renewable Energy Generation

Increasing R&D Activities on Sodium-Ion Batteries

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Lack of Industrial Supply Chain

Intense Competition from Other Advanced Battery Technologies

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzes of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Aquion Energy

Faradion Limited

HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd

Ben'an Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

AMTE Power plc

Natron Energy, Inc.

Tiamat Energy

Jiangsu Zhongna Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Li-FUN Technology Corporation Limited

BLUETTI Power Inc.

Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Indi Energy)

Altris AB

NEI Corporation

Blackstone Technology GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Renewable Energy Generation

1.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Activities on Sodium-Ion Batteries

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Industrial Supply Chain

1.2.2.2 Intense Competition from Other Advanced Battery Technologies

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.2 Collaborations and Alliances

1.2.4.3 Collaborations and Alliances, 2019-2022

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Budget Electric Cars

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Application

2.1 Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (Applications and Specifications)

2.1.1 Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (by Application)

2.1.1.1 Transportation

2.1.1.2 Consumer Electronics

2.1.1.3 Large Scale Stationary Energy Storage

2.1.1.4 Industrial

2.2 Demand Analysis of Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data

3 Product

3.1 Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (Products and Specifications)

3.1.1 Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (by Technology)

3.1.2 Aqueous

3.1.3 Non-Aqueous

3.2 Demand Analysis of Sodium-Ion Batteries Market (by Technology), Value and Volume Data

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.4.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)

3.5 Global and Regional Level: Average Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

5.2 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nggj9i

Attachment