New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Footwear Market to Reach $427.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Footwear estimated at US$349 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$427.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Casual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$213.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Athletic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$80.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Outdoor/Rugged Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Outdoor/Rugged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 610 Featured)

adidas AG Reebok International Limited ANTA Sports Products Limited ASICS Corporation Bata Corporation Bata India Ltd. Caleres Deckers Brands ECCO Sko A/S Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Geox s.p.a Gucci Group SpA Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. Nike Inc. Nine West, LLC Puma SE RG Barry Corporation Timberland LLC Vans, A VF Company Weyco Group Inc. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales

COVID-19 Impact on the Footwear Market

COVID-19 Challenges for the Footwear Industry

Competitive Landscape

Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players

Athletic Footwear Segment

Nike: Going Strong

adidas: The Closest Competitor

Puma Remains in the Race

EXHIBIT 2: World Sports Shoes Market (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Company

Casual Footwear Market

Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands

Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China

EXHIBIT 3: Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution

Channel: 2022E

EXHIBIT 4: Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2022E

EXHIBIT 5: adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2022E

Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition

Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels

EXHIBIT 6: Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

470 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally

Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 7: World Footwear Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

China Remains the Largest Production Base

EXHIBIT 9: Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage

Breakdown by Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and

Rest of World

Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing

Operations

Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine

War Hangs in Air

Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions

Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy

Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede

Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War &

Production Glitches in Ukraine

Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for

Footwear Market

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

An Introduction to Footwear Market

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends

COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand

Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated

Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic

Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic

EXHIBIT 14: The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling

Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the

Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019

and 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts

Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of

International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In

Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge

EXHIBIT 16: Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors

Growth in Athletic Footwear Market: Average % of Americans

Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014

and 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of

COVID-19 Outbreak

Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions

Rising Demand for Sneakers

Riding High on Basketball

Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category

Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment

Tennis Shoes Draw Attention

Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey

Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear

Skating Shoes Market: An Insight

Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market

Efforts to Boost Demand

Competition from Designer Brands

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm

Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies

Online Sales Pick up Pace

Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!

Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends

Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions

Emergence of New Design Themes

Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends

Men’s Shoes - Making a Style Statement

Changing Customer Preferences

Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women?s Shopping List

Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand

The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height!

Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity

Innovations in Footwear Components

Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Increasing Popularity of Private Labels

Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified

Safety Shoes - A Review

Innovations in Footwear Industry

Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry

Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry

Futuristic Innovative Trends

Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry

Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry

Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry

Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands

Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market

Consumer Insights

Consumerism in the 21st Century

Branding - What the Consumer Looks for

Female Footwear Market

The Replacement Issue

Teenagers - A Key Segment

Kids - The Retailers? New Favorites

Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities

Retail Environment

Logistics

Retailers under Pressure

Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets

Shelf Presence

?Space Lifting? Footwear Retailing

E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium

’Proactive’ Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum

Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer

Huge Discounting

Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?

Manufacturers Evolving too

FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW

Athletic Footwear

Cross-Training

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Casual Footwear

Dress/Formal Footwear

Footwear Accessories

Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Footwear Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Casual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Casual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Casual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Athletic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Athletic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Athletic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor/Rugged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Outdoor/Rugged by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor/Rugged by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dress/Formal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Dress/Formal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Dress/Formal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Footwear Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Athletic Footwear - A Major Revenue Contributor

EXHIBIT 18: US Athletic Footwear Market (2021E): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Age Group

Favorable Trends Driving Market

Women?s Footwear - A Promising Market

Retail Dynamics

EXHIBIT 19:US Footwear Market (2021E): Breakdown of Average

Annual Per Capita Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$)

Luxury Shoe Club - A Trading Platform

Consumer Insights

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 20: Athletic (Product Segment) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %) in the US: 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Demand for Athletic Shoes on the Up

Market Analytics

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Children?s Footwear Market Remains Buoyant

Comfort and Stylish Footwear: The Japanese Favorites

Market Analytics

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Industry Overview

China: The Leading Producer of Footwear

Market Profile

Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview

Rising Disposable Income Driving Demand for Premium Footwear

Market Competition - Opportunities for Manufacturers to Focus

on New Niches

Competitive Scenario in Sports Footwear

EXHIBIT 21: Leading Sports Footwear Companies in China (2021E)

EXHIBIT 22: Chinese Sports Footwear Market (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Category

Economic Status of the Chinese Leather and Footwear Industry

Trade Regulations

Market Analytics

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

An Overview

Companies Focus on Safeguarding IPR

Western Europe Industry - Losing its Sheen

Market Analytics

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Primer

Market Analytics

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear

Revival of the Italian Footwear Market Uneven

Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia

Production Overview

Footwear Producing Regions in Italy

Market Analytics

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Footwear by Product



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________