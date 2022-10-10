New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
Global Footwear Market to Reach $427.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Footwear estimated at US$349 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$427.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Casual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$213.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Athletic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$80.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Outdoor/Rugged Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Outdoor/Rugged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 610 Featured)
adidas AG Reebok International Limited ANTA Sports Products Limited ASICS Corporation Bata Corporation Bata India Ltd. Caleres Deckers Brands ECCO Sko A/S Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Geox s.p.a Gucci Group SpA Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. Nike Inc. Nine West, LLC Puma SE RG Barry Corporation Timberland LLC Vans, A VF Company Weyco Group Inc. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales
COVID-19 Impact on the Footwear Market
COVID-19 Challenges for the Footwear Industry
Competitive Landscape
Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition
Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players
Athletic Footwear Segment
Nike: Going Strong
adidas: The Closest Competitor
Puma Remains in the Race
EXHIBIT 2: World Sports Shoes Market (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Company
Casual Footwear Market
Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands
Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China
EXHIBIT 3: Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution
Channel: 2022E
EXHIBIT 4: Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2022E
EXHIBIT 5: adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2022E
Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition
Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels
EXHIBIT 6: Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
470 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints
The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally
Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 7: World Footwear Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
China Remains the Largest Production Base
EXHIBIT 9: Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown by Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and
Rest of World
Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing
Operations
Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine
War Hangs in Air
Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions
Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy
Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede
Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War &
Production Glitches in Ukraine
Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth
Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for
Footwear Market
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
An Introduction to Footwear Market
Recent Market Activity
Innovations and Advancements
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends
COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand
Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated
Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic
Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic
EXHIBIT 14: The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling
Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the
Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019
and 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts
Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of
International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In
Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020
Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge
EXHIBIT 16: Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors
Growth in Athletic Footwear Market: Average % of Americans
Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014
and 2019
EXHIBIT 17: Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of
COVID-19 Outbreak
Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations
Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions
Rising Demand for Sneakers
Riding High on Basketball
Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category
Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment
Tennis Shoes Draw Attention
Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey
Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear
Skating Shoes Market: An Insight
Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market
Efforts to Boost Demand
Competition from Designer Brands
Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm
Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies
Online Sales Pick up Pace
Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!
Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends
Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions
Emergence of New Design Themes
Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends
Men’s Shoes - Making a Style Statement
Changing Customer Preferences
Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women?s Shopping List
Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand
The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height!
Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity
Innovations in Footwear Components
Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space
Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction
Increasing Popularity of Private Labels
Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified
Safety Shoes - A Review
Innovations in Footwear Industry
Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry
Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry
Futuristic Innovative Trends
Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry
Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry
Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry
Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands
Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis
Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market
Consumer Insights
Consumerism in the 21st Century
Branding - What the Consumer Looks for
Female Footwear Market
The Replacement Issue
Teenagers - A Key Segment
Kids - The Retailers? New Favorites
Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities
Retail Environment
Logistics
Retailers under Pressure
Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets
Shelf Presence
?Space Lifting? Footwear Retailing
E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium
’Proactive’ Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum
Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer
Huge Discounting
Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?
Manufacturers Evolving too
FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW
Athletic Footwear
Cross-Training
Outdoor/Rugged Footwear
Casual Footwear
Dress/Formal Footwear
Footwear Accessories
Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Footwear Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Casual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Casual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Athletic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Athletic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Athletic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor/Rugged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Outdoor/Rugged by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor/Rugged by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dress/Formal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Dress/Formal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Dress/Formal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Footwear Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Athletic Footwear - A Major Revenue Contributor
EXHIBIT 18: US Athletic Footwear Market (2021E): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Age Group
Favorable Trends Driving Market
Women?s Footwear - A Promising Market
Retail Dynamics
EXHIBIT 19:US Footwear Market (2021E): Breakdown of Average
Annual Per Capita Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$)
Luxury Shoe Club - A Trading Platform
Consumer Insights
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 20: Athletic (Product Segment) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2021E
Market Analytics
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -
Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and
Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Demand for Athletic Shoes on the Up
Market Analytics
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Product
Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and
Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Children?s Footwear Market Remains Buoyant
Comfort and Stylish Footwear: The Japanese Favorites
Market Analytics
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -
Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Industry Overview
China: The Leading Producer of Footwear
Market Profile
Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview
Rising Disposable Income Driving Demand for Premium Footwear
Market Competition - Opportunities for Manufacturers to Focus
on New Niches
Competitive Scenario in Sports Footwear
EXHIBIT 21: Leading Sports Footwear Companies in China (2021E)
EXHIBIT 22: Chinese Sports Footwear Market (2021E): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Category
Economic Status of the Chinese Leather and Footwear Industry
Trade Regulations
Market Analytics
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -
Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
An Overview
Companies Focus on Safeguarding IPR
Western Europe Industry - Losing its Sheen
Market Analytics
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Product
Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and
Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Footwear by Product
Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and
Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Primer
Market Analytics
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Product
Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and
Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution
Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear
Revival of the Italian Footwear Market Uneven
Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia
Production Overview
Footwear Producing Regions in Italy
Market Analytics
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,
Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Footwear by Product
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
