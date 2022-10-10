New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151466/?utm_source=GNW
Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 185 Featured)
Adams Outdoor Advertising APG|SGA SA Bell Media Burkhart Advertising, Inc. Captivate Network Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. Clear Media Limited Daktronics, Inc. EPAMEDIA Euro Media Group S.A. Fairway Outdoor Advertising Focus Media Holding Limited JCDecaux SA Lamar Advertising Company Outfront Media, Inc. LIVE BOARD, Inc. Pattison Outdoor Advertising Primedia Outdoor Ströer Media SE TOM Outdoor Media Group Zoom Media, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Annual %
Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025
Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for
Recovery
As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending,
Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief
Outdoor Advertising - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand
Survival & Existence
Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E
Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format
Billboards
Transit Advertising
Street Furniture
Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising
Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to
Overall Advertising Market
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format
Competition
Leading Players in the Global Outdoor Advertising Market:
Ranked by Revenues (in US$ Million) for 2020E
Global Outdoor Advertising Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %)
by Leading Competitors for 2019
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry
DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth
DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization
Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium
LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital
Media Facades
Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving
Landscape
Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising
Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for
IT Companies
Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and
Build Brand Awareness
Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction
Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains
The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards
Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising
Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic:
Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure
Total Ridership in the US and Canada (in Million) for Q1 2018
through Q4 2020
Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth
Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to
Outdoor Advertising
Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Glad-vertising
Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery
Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market
Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising
Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising
Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising
Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times
Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising
Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for
Outdoor Advertisers
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2020
5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface
of Digital Out of Home Advertising
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities
Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence
Market Growth
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market
Alternative Forms of Advertising
Online Advertising: A Major Threat
Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity
Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition
Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects
Lack of Measurement
Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!
Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business
MARKET ANALYSIS
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
