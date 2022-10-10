New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151466/?utm_source=GNW

Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 185 Featured)

Adams Outdoor Advertising APG|SGA SA Bell Media Burkhart Advertising, Inc. Captivate Network Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. Clear Media Limited Daktronics, Inc. EPAMEDIA Euro Media Group S.A. Fairway Outdoor Advertising Focus Media Holding Limited JCDecaux SA Lamar Advertising Company Outfront Media, Inc. LIVE BOARD, Inc. Pattison Outdoor Advertising Primedia Outdoor Ströer Media SE TOM Outdoor Media Group Zoom Media, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook

(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Annual %

Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for

Recovery

As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending,

Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief

Outdoor Advertising - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand

Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format

Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture

Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to

Overall Advertising Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Outdoor Advertising Market:

Ranked by Revenues (in US$ Million) for 2020E

Global Outdoor Advertising Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %)

by Leading Competitors for 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization

Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital

Media Facades

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving

Landscape

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for

IT Companies

Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and

Build Brand Awareness

Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction

Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains

The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising

Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic:

Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure

Total Ridership in the US and Canada (in Million) for Q1 2018

through Q4 2020

Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth

Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to

Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Glad-vertising

Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery

Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market

Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising

Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times

Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising

Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for

Outdoor Advertisers

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2020

5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface

of Digital Out of Home Advertising

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities

Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence

Market Growth

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market

Alternative Forms of Advertising

Online Advertising: A Major Threat

Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity

Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition

Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traditional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Traditional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Traditional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Billboards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Billboards by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Billboards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Transit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Transit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Street Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Street Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Street Furniture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Modes/Formats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Modes/Formats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Modes/Formats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Outdoor Advertising Revenues Hit Hard by COVID-19 Pandemic

US Advertising Media Market Breakdown by Type for 2020E

Outdoor Advertising Market in the US by Industry Category

(in %) for 2020E

Outdoor Advertising in the US to Return with a Bang

Billboards Continue to be the Largest Outdoor Ad Format

Digital Billboards Continue to Grow in Prominence

Number of Out of Home Digital Billboards (in Thousands) in the

US for 2016-2020

Digital Signage: An Attractive Segment

Issues Relating to Digital Signage

Regulatory Environment

Competition

US Outdoor Advertising Market Breakdown by Leading Competitors

(in %) for 2020E

US Billboards Market: Revenue Share Breakdown of Leading

Players (in %) for 2020E

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Media Advertising Spending Breakdown (in %) by Type for 2020E

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,

Belgium, Switzerland and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Traditional and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising

by Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor

Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor

Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street

Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by Type -

Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for Traditional

and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BELGIUM

Table 91: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Belgium Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 93: Belgium 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Traditional and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Belgium Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising by

Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Belgium 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Advertising

by Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending for

Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SWITZERLAND

Table 97: Switzerland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Switzerland Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising

by Type - Traditional and Digital Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Switzerland 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Traditional and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Switzerland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit,

Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent Analysis

of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Switzerland Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising

by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and

Other Modes/Formats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Switzerland 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor

Advertising by Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Outdoor Advertising by Type - Traditional and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Outdoor

Advertising by Type - Traditional and Digital Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending

for Traditional and Digital for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards,

Transit, Street Furniture and Other Modes/Formats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Outdoor

Advertising by Mode/Format - Billboards, Transit, Street

Furniture and Other Modes/Formats Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor

Advertising by Mode/Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Spending for Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture and Other

Modes/Formats for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Outdoor Advertising Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Outdoor Advertising by Geographic Region - Australia, Hong

Kong, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Outdoor Advertising

by Geographic Region - Australia, Hong Kong, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Spending in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor



