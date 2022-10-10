Digital Element Named to 2022 Streaming Media 50

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Streaming Media 50 list of innovative companies in the online video space. Now in its fifth year, the Streaming Media 50 list is Streaming Media’s annual list of the most important, most innovative, and most interesting companies in the online video space.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by Streaming Media as an innovative company for the second consecutive year,” said Jerrod Stoller , President, Digital Envoy, parent company of Digital Element. “Content publishers need highly accurate, global IP intelligence and geolocation data to control the distribution of their assets and combat the use of VPNs for circumvention. Our expertise in IP address intelligence data puts the company in an ideal position to serve this market.”

For decades, Digital Element’s global IP geolocation data has been leveraged by streaming companies to deliver relevant programming and advertising, as well as to combat illicit viewing. However, with the growing popularity of streaming services, coupled with rising VPN usage, security and compliance teams feel a tremendous urgency to better understand the VPN market, especially those service providers that boast they enable users to circumvent digital rights access.

“The annual Streaming Media 50 list foregrounds the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, and platforms, as acclaimed by our editorial team,” says Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief and VP Steve Nathans-Kelly. “Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their commitment to serve the customer and advance the industry.”

Circumvention Prevention Requires a Cybersecurity Posture

Recently, Digital Element announced enhancements to Nodify, its threat intelligence solution that helps security professionals respond to the growth in the VPN market, and the threats these services can pose. Nodify builds on Digital Element’s expertise in IP address intelligence data, and continues its commitment to innovation and helping our customers remain ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Nodify data helps corporate security teams assess VPN traffic by delivering contextual insight around an IP address, including:

VPN classification (masked, public or private)

Provider’s name and URL

Entrance and exit nodes

IP addresses related to a provider

Languages of target market

Traffic type (commercial or corporate VPN)

Geolocation



These insights allow streaming media companies to protect revenue by determining which connections pose risks and which connections are valid, helping to prevent circumvention activities from bad actors by identifying anonymized connections, or connections from certain geographies.

Digital Element was also included on the Streaming Media 50 in 2021 .

About The Streaming Media 50

For more than a decade, Streaming Media has been publishing our annual list of the most important, most innovative, and just plain most interesting vendors in the online video market. For our list, we focus exclusively on technology vendors, not the content companies, OTT services, and broadcasters that use them. The Streaming Media 50 is the cream of the crop, the companies that are here today and won’t be gone tomorrow.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Leveraged by the world’s most recognized brands, Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions designed to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook .

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

Contact: