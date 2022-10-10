APCO Holdings, LLC Adds to Executive Team

Norcross, GA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, is pleased to announce the addition of three new hires to its executive team.

Dell Birch, Ph.D. is APCO Holdings’ new Vice President of Operations and Technology. Birch brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, technology, change management, enterprise strategy and leadership experience to his new role. Birch has previously worked for JM Family Enterprises, EIS Group, Fortegra, Hewlett Packard and Delta Air Lines.

Heather Sachs, CPA has been named Vice President of Finance and Accounting, and brings more than 25 years of finance experience to her new position. Prior to joining APCO Holdings, Sachs worked for JM Family Enterprises and Deloitte, where she gained experience in the automotive industry and public accounting, respectively. Sachs also brings leadership, strategic planning and change management experience through her role as head of finance within the healthcare industry.

Ben Winter is APCO Holdings’ new Vice President of Corporate Development, and brings over 16 years of experience to his role. Winter will be responsible for leading APCO’s efforts for identifying and evaluating new acquisition opportunities, developing acquisition priorities and strategies, and supporting the execution of integration plans for acquired businesses. Prior to joining APCO, Winter managed the corporate development process at a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and served as a mergers and acquisitions advisor within investment banking and public accounting.

“We continue to build out our leadership team at APCO to ensure that our business is well-positioned for future growth and acceleration,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. “Each of these executives has tremendous insights, experience and talent to help us achieve these goals, and I look forward to their contributions.”

For more information, visit https://apcoholdings.com

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

Attachment