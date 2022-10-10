Elys Game Technology Announces Partnership to Provide Sportsbook Services at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Maryland

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp . (“ Elys ” or the Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced a partnership with Bookmakers, LLC to provide land-based sportsbook services within the Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill , located in Parkville, Maryland. Under the agreement, Elys will receive a percentage of all sports betting revenue generated pending final regulatory approval of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Karen Senac, owner of Bookmakers, LLC commented, “We are delighted to partner with Elys to provide sportsbook services within the Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill located in Parkville, Maryland. Elys’ experience in the market, ease of use for players and reporting for regulatory compliance is what drove Bookmakers to select and sign with Elys. We expect that their “Build-A-Bet” feature will be especially attractive to our customers. We are excited about the prospect of offering yet another layer of entertainment to the customers of this already busy establishment. I am truly excited at the prospect of being part of this progressive program in the state of Maryland and appreciate the support of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission in driving new revenue streams to support locally owned businesses.”

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, stated, “We are pleased to enter this partnership with Bookmakers, LLC to provide them with an end-to-end, best-in-class sportsbook solution for their customers. Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill , Parkville’s premier pool hall for over three decades, includes a sports bar and lounge area with multiple flat screen TVs for viewing your favorite sports, making it an ideal location to include our sportsbook solution for their customers. We look forward to working with Karen Senac and the Bookmakers team to fulfil their inaugural sportsbook goals.”

“This partnership is a further example of both our growing traction within the state of Maryland, as well as the eagerness of local business operators to provide their customers with sports betting as an ancillary product in their establishments. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency recently approved new rules for Maryland sports betting. This agreement follows a similar agreement in the state of Maryland with the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort , which is one of just seven named ‘class B’ entities in the state of Maryland guaranteed a sportsbook license. Adding a sportsbook to a local business operator, such as the Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill , is expected to be a win-win for the establishment, as it could generate a new stream of revenue and provide an engaging product and service for their current guests, as well as potentially allowing establishments to build their businesses by drawing new customers interested in the sportsbook solution to their venues. We plan to continue to aggressively develop our sales pipeline with additional bars, restaurants and other retail establishments to implement our sportsbook solution throughout the nation,” concluded Mr. Ciavarella.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

