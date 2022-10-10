Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BMO’s Fall Private Company Showcase

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardiometabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that Anne Prener, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Jai Patel, MRCP(UK), chief medical officer, and Komal Joshi, chief financial officer, will participate in BMO’s Fall Private Company Showcase, co-hosted with Solebury Trout and Goodwin, on October 13, 2022, in New York, NY.



For those attending the showcase, Dr. Prener will provide a corporate overview at 12:40pm EDT in Presentation Room 1 and senior management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Imbria

Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardiometabolic disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline is focused on restoring or improving the cell’s ability to produce energy in disorders where energetic impairment is a fundamental contributor, including cardiovascular disease and specific inborn errors of metabolism. The lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in three indications: non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, stable angina, and HFpEF. For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

Contact:

Komal Joshi

Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

kjoshi@imbria.com