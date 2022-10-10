ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|03-Oct-22
|25,000
|€430.3364
|€10,758,410.00
|04-Oct-22
|20,000
|€461.3699
|€9,227,398.00
|05-Oct-22
|20,000
|€464.7165
|€9,294,330.00
|06-Oct-22
|18,881
|€472.9208
|€8,929,217.62
|07-Oct-22
|17,402
|€460.8840
|€8,020,303.37
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
