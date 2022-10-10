ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 03-Oct-22 25,000 €430.3364 €10,758,410.00 04-Oct-22 20,000 €461.3699 €9,227,398.00 05-Oct-22 20,000 €464.7165 €9,294,330.00 06-Oct-22 18,881 €472.9208 €8,929,217.62 07-Oct-22 17,402 €460.8840 €8,020,303.37

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

