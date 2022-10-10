Digitunity Named the 2022 ChannelPro Not-For-Profit All-Star

CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitunity is pleased to announce it was selected as the 2022 ChannelPro Not-For-Profit All-Star. ChannelPro recognized Digitunity for its work to close the digital divide through sustainable technology reuse and connecting donors of used computers with its network of more than 1,500 non-profit organizations across the United States serving people in need.

The only award program of its kind, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes select IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives made a significant impact on small to medium-sized businesses in the last year as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

What constitutes a significant impact?

Developing a new product or service with market-changing potential.

Creating a significant new channel program.

Redefining the company with clear partner benefits.

Making bold business moves that positively impact resellers.

A market shift from enterprise to small to medium-sized businesses, with products purpose-built for these businesses.

Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for customers.

"Digitunity is thrilled to be recognized as the 2022 ChannelPro Nonprofit All-Star," stated Susan Krautbauer, Senior Director of Strategy and Development. "Advancing digital equity through device ownership requires close collaboration between Digitunity, business, government, education, and community leaders. By combining bold action and cross-sector cooperation, our mission to create a more sustainable future for everyone can be achieved."

For the fourth year in a row, The ChannelPro Network is including a Not-For-Profit All-Star Award as well. The All-Stars list varies in size annually. It has neither a minimum nor maximum length. However, placement on this list is a much-coveted honor.

"It's always a privilege to recognize organizations that make a difference in our industry," says Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. "ChannelPro is especially proud to call attention to the vital work Digitunity does to help Americans thrive in the digital economy."

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine and online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com. For complete coverage, please visit ChannelProNetwork.com.

About Digitunity

Digitunity connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations every day, providing the technology and support they require to deliver community-based programs to people in need across North America.

With a proven body of work and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity works to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. To learn more, visit www.digitunity.org.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, events, and online properties, the network delivers expert opinions, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to IT solution providers' success. Perspectives from vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network.

Contact Information:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: Digitunity









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment