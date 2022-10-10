Window Films Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2027 | Latest Window Films Industry Insights by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™ the global window films market size is expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The introduction of new windows films with high aesthetics will foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, The market size stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2019.

The Report lists the Key Companies in the Window Films Market:

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

American Standard Window Film

Madico Inc

Hanita Coatings

Solar Gard Performance Plastics

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Armolan Window Film

Reflectiv

Jupiter International

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.71% 2027 Value Projection USD 2.90 Billion Base Year 2019 Window Films Market Size in 2019 USD 2.44 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 135 Segments Covered By Type, By Application sand Regional Window Films Market Growth Drivers Window Retrofitting Activities to Promote Market in North America Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings to Stimulate Growth

Major Market Driver :

Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings to Stimulate Growth

The growing focus on eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings will enable speedy expansion of the market. The high demand for energy-efficient constructions is due to increasing global warming and climate change, in turn, augmenting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the utilization of window films reduces energy consumption by 35% while also improving ambient cooling drastically. Films are designed to diminish energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings, thus benefiting the environment. Moreover, increasing infrastructure development can spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming year. Likewise, the stringent government regulations for the construction of green buildings will consequently aid the expansion of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Regional Analysis :

Window Retrofitting Activities to Promote Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the high demand for sun control films to limit the penetration of sunlight vehicles in the region. Moreover, increasing window retrofitting activities will influence the healthy growth of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing demand for automotive films in various countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and Russia. Furthermore, the demand for glass facades and curtain walls will fluence a healthy growth of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to increasing constriction activities in the developing nations.

Slashed Car Sales to Badly Affect Market During COVID-19

The massive drop in car production and sales has negatively impacted the global market. The disruption caused by coronavirus on manufacturing plants and factories will dampen the growth of the market. The stringent regulations implemented by governments will further thwart the development of the market.

The declined footfall in car showrooms is expected to inhibit the growth of the market amid coronavirus. Additionally, the deteriorating demand for passenger cars in various regions of the world will simultaneously dwindle the market. However, the businesses are expected to recover in the coming months, which, in turn, will aid the retention of the market.

