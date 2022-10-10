SmileDirectClub Appoints Azmat Ali as Vice President of Product

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the appointment of Azmat Ali as Vice President of Product. Mr. Ali will play a significant role in enhancing the customer experience by fueling the Company’s innovation portfolio with high-quality aligners, retainers, and new opportunities that complement the Company's existing offerings.



Mr. Ali is a results-driven product marketing executive with experience leading organizations through change and growth. As VP of Product, he will own the product vision, roadmap, and customer experience for SmileDirectClub’s core teeth straightening business, leveraging insights and leading-edge technology to deliver growth. Prior to SmileDirectClub, Mr. Ali served as Head of Rider Product Marketing at Lyft, Head of Innovation and Incubation at HP, and held marketing leadership roles at companies such as Evernote and Logitech.

“Azmat brings unique leadership expertise to the team at a pivotal time in this Company’s history as we evolve into an innovation-led organization,” said David Katzman, CEO and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “We look forward to his contributions to take our product offerings to the next level as we continue on our path toward growth and profitability.”

In the near term, Mr. Ali will be focused on ensuring a successful rollout of the Company’s highly anticipated SmileMaker Platform, an app-based AI-powered tool that enables customers to preview what their new smile can look like in a matter of minutes from their smartphone.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.8 million customers around the world while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.

*Source: Calculated using the SinglePay price for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate malocclusion with braces as reported in a survey of orthodontists.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

