Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 on October 13

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will make separate presentations at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



Presentation Information:

Title: Long-lasting nasal mucosal responses in humans to SARS-CoV-2 following oral tablet vaccine administration of non-replicating adenovirus expressing the S and N proteins

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. CET / 5:30 a.m. ET

Title: Potent immune responses to norovirus G1.1 evaluated in elderly subjects following oral tablet delivery. A phase 1 placebo-controlled study

Speaker: Dr. James Cummings

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. CET / 6:00 a.m. ET

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

