Injecting Transparency Into Carbon Accounting: Regen Network Launches Blockchain-Based Carbon Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network's application-specific blockchain allows farmers, foresters, and land stewards to originate high-quality, nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets.

Regen Marketplace is a platform for the origination and exchange of ecological assets. Sellers can define, manage, mint, and sell tokenized carbon and other ecological assets in the blockchain-based registry system. Using Regen Marketplace, corporate sustainability departments and government entities striving to meet their climate commitments are encouraged to purchase, transfer, retire, and bundle tokenized carbon on the blockchain for carbon offsetting purposes, effectively removing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Blockchain protocols and dApps are encouraged to package and export tokenized carbon for DeFi or consumer climate impact apps.

Since 2020, Regen Network Development has partnered with blockchain protocols to become verifiably carbon neutral, including Osmosis, Stargaze, and Cheqd, retiring over 10,000 tons of carbon. In 2020, Regen Network sold and retired over 120,000 CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal on the Regen Network blockchain.

Regen Network Development's strategic launch partnership with City Forest Credits Registry (CFC) aims to kick-start a market for urban forest carbon credits by tokenizing and listing the 2021 City Forest Credits portfolio in Regen Marketplace. CFC is the U.S. national standard for carbon emission reductions through urban forest preservation and carbon removal through urban tree canopy reforestation. The urban forestry projects featured in the marketplace launch have direct impacts on 20 million Americans in urban communities. The portfolio represents all the verified city forest carbon across the United States, is the largest urban forest carbon placement in history, and is the first blockchain-based urban forestry portfolio.

Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen Network Development, said, "The launch of the Regen Marketplace is a historical milestone in the global effort to address the climate crisis. Bringing more nature-based credits to a carbon market hungry for a supply of high-quality carbon credits will help scale the global effort to reverse climate change. The underlying characteristics of this disruptive new marketplace are critical - radical transparency, community governance, and an open source tech stack designed to rapidly expand and decentralize the global movement to reverse climate change. Regen Network is a neutral, sovereign appchain to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets."

As Regen Network onboards more partners to participate in the growing ecosystem of climate impact champions, like Moss.Earth, Open Earth Foundation, Earthbanc, ERA Brazil, Shamba Protocol, and Terra Genesis International, the protocol hopes to gain mainstream participation in the end-to-end lifecycle of seamlessly designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits to retire them for climate change impacts. Over 20 partners are currently designing new ecological assets within Regen Marketplace, giving consumers access to a climate-positive economic system.

###

Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen, is available for interviews.

Media Contact

Anna Ryan, Senior Consultant

Wachsman

Anna@wachsman.com

+353 87 249 9198

About Regen Network

Regen Network is a neutral, sovereign appchain to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets. Regen Network's blockchain infrastructure originates high-quality, nature-based tokenized carbon to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis.

About Regen Network Development, Inc.

Regen Network Development, Inc. is a blockchain software development company focused on building applications for ecological regeneration on the Regen Network blockchain. RND Inc. is responsible for the largest Australian-based carbon credit purchase, the largest U.S.-based urban forest carbon purchase, and the largest soil carbon credit purchase in history. RND Inc. sold the first issuance of CarbonPlus Grasslands ecocredits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal.

Learn more at https://regen.network, Press Kit, and follow us on Twitter.

Press Contact: David Fortson, david@loalabs.io

About City Forest Credits Registry

City Forest Credits is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit carbon registry that manages carbon and impact standards for metropolitan areas in the United States.

Press Contact: Doug McPherson, doug@otiumbc.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.