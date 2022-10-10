energyware™ Provides Energy Efficiency Tips for Extreme Weather Conditions

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For two decades, heat waves across the United States have become more common, and last longer with higher temperatures. Winter cold snaps still routinely freeze much of the country - notably, crashing the power grid in Texas in 2021. These weather trends drive up businesses' utility costs and put them at risk of losing service. energyware™, a leading national provider of technology solutions for energy efficiency, offers effective methods for businesses to conserve energy while also reducing costs and environmental impacts.

"Weather is the key driver of energy usage and therefore strongly influences energy costs," said Jake Jaques, CEO of energyware™. "That contributes to skyrocketing energy costs and the steady, long-running increases nationwide. This reality has and will continue to impact businesses' bottom line, and those that turn a blind eye to this measurable trend will suffer more than others."

The experts at energyware™ offer three energy efficiency tips for businesses in the wake of continued extreme weather events across the country:

Shift to LED lighting. If a company is looking for ways to reduce energy consumption, LED lighting is a great starting place. LED lights use up to 80% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs, and last longer - up to 50,000 hours, compared to 1,000 hours for traditional bulbs. Making the switch can lead to significant savings in monthly energy costs and will reduce maintenance costs.

Switch to solar energy. Solar energy provides both environmental and financial benefits. A clean, renewable resource, solar can help businesses reduce their carbon footprint. Moreover, solar energy can save businesses on their energy bills. Marketplace data from EnergySage shows that the average commercial property owner paid $1,950 in monthly electricity bills before going solar. After solar installation, the electricity bill fell to approximately $500 - a 75% decrease.

Learn more about energyware™'s solar offerings: https://energywarellc.com/solar-price-quote.

Enter into an energy procurement agreement - Lock in improved pricing on electrical or natural gas needs via a procurement agreement. This will not only help save money now on energy spend but can hedge against future spikes in energy costs as well. Energyware™ can provide guidance on these contracts.

"When it comes to energy conservation, we've been helping businesses by creating plans that make sense for their infrastructure and operational needs," Jacques said. "As extreme weather continues due to climate change, energy efficiency practices will not only reduce a company's environmental footprint, but it can also decrease company costs by thousands, or even millions, of dollars."

To learn more about how energy procurement, LED lighting and solar energy services can help businesses save money on energy costs, visit www.energywarellc.com.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

