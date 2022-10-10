Tasmanian Pure Vodka® (TPV®) Earns Double Gold Medal at The Fifty Best Imported Vodka Tasting

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tasmanian Pure Vodka® is pleased to announce that it was awarded a Double Gold medal for best imported vodka at this year's The Fifty Best 2022 tasting.

Using professional criteria, the pre-qualified panel of judges blind-tasted hundreds of imported vodkas and rated them individually on a 1-5 point scoring system with 5 — or Gold — being the highest. After tallying the scores, medals were awarded based on the judges' professional impressions of the products evaluated.

"We are pleased to have received this honorable recognition by The Fifty Best," said Joseph Orrico, principal and founder of Tasmanian Pure Vodka ®. "As a growing brand headquartered in the U.S. whose ingredients and distinction derives from the natural and untainted Tasmanian landscape, we strive to appeal to the taste and likings of vodka connoisseurs who share our passion for unrivaled taste and purity. We are thrilled and grateful to have achieved this award."

About Tasmanian Pure Vodka®

Tasmanian Pure Vodka® (TPV®) is derived from 30 Million Years of Craft™. Its small-batch, premium recipe is produced from the purest water and air of Tasmania, Australia, and is rolling out across the United States. The premium vodka's core ingredient, water, is supplied by Tasmanian Mountain Waters, the purest on the planet, which runs through a series of 300 limestone caves to the point of extraction. TPV™'s mission is to transform nature's purest water into vodka in its most natural form.

For more information, contact info@tpvodka.com.

About The Fifty Best

TheFiftyBest.com is a digital guide to wines & spirits, featuring rated listings resulting from proprietary blind tastings as judged by wine/spirits journalists, spirits professionals, wine/spirit retailers, mixologists, spirits consultants and connoisseurs. The Fifty Best achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations by adhering to strict tasting rules and rigorous methodology.

Contact Information:

Joseph Orrico

Principal & Founder

info@tpvodka.com



