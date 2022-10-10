Coastal Properties Group International Welcomes the Sandy Hartmann Group

SEMINOLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sandy Hartmann Group, a premier real estate group serving the Tampa Bay and Pinellas region since 1979, has proudly joined Coastal Properties Group, the exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. After years of success and growth, the Hartmann team is thrilled for the new opportunities ahead at this invite-only brokerage.

"Sandy Hartmann and her team are extremely dedicated to their work and have an impressive legacy in real estate. Our brokerage is very fortunate and proud to welcome this talented group of agents, and we expect to see even more record-breaking sales in the future," says Alex Jansen, CEO of Coastal Properties Group International.

The Sandy Hartmann Group is ranked in the top 1% of realtors in Tampa Bay, FL, offering unparalleled real estate services based on integrity and a wealth of experience. Since their foundation, the team has sold more than $1 billion in real estate. They are ranked number 1 in Seminole, among the Top 10 in Largo, and among the Top 20 in Pinellas County. They are known for record-breaking waterfront homes sales in Pinellas County, such as an $8.5 million home in Belleair Shores that sold the same day it was listed. The entire team shares a deep understanding of the real estate market and works diligently to sell homes for top dollar as quickly and efficiently as possible. The Sandy Hartmann Group legacy is about putting customers' needs first and having the integrity to do the right thing. Serving all of Pinellas County and Tampa, FL, the Hartmann Group is a top-tier resource for buying or selling real estate.

The team is also thrilled to offer customers global exposure through Coastal's affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate. This partnership allows agents to showcase home listings all around the world, accessible in multiple languages. Global recognition paired with Coastal Properties Group's innovative marketing and history of success will provide the team an opportunity to expand and continue to flourish in the luxury real estate market.

"We are honored to be joining the top luxury real estate brand in Tampa Bay. In addition to over 35 years of local market knowledge in Pinellas County, our partnership with Coastal and Christie's will allow us to offer our clients more innovative marketing resources, exclusive listings, and global exposure when they list a home with us," says Andrea Hartmann, Managing Partner of The Sandy Hartmann Group.

About Coastal Properties Group International

Since 2012, Coastal Properties has consistently outperformed other brokerages for residential sales exceeding $1 million. As the bay area's exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, Coastal Properties provides clients with not only a proven track record but a prestigious partnership that provides access to unparalleled marketing resources, worldwide buyers and service tailored to an individual's specific needs. For more information, please call 727-510-7153 or visit https://coastalpgi.com/.

