Regents Capital Closes $100.0 Million Bank Credit Facility

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regents Capital Corporation (Regents), a leading provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, announced it has entered into a $100.0 million three-year revolving credit facility with Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK), a regional bank based in Little Rock, AR. The new facility includes an accordion of up to an additional $50 million and follows a successful $25.0 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing announced by the company in January 2022. Proceeds drawn on the facility will be used to fund new originations and support additional growth of the business.

Since inception, Regents has originated over $800 million in equipment leasing to more than 1,700 customers nationwide.

"This facility marks a strategic goal of the company for 2022 and we are pleased to have achieved such an attractive outcome," stated Dennis Odiorne, President of Regents. "Coming off of our $25 million financing earlier this year, we believe Regents is in a solid position to deliver what our clients need most — comprehensive business funding solutions that drive measurable results."

Don Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Regents, added, "This agreement further strengthens the company's capital position as we continue to scale our equipment finance solutions to businesses throughout the U.S. Regents has built a strong, scalable platform providing proven and flexible equipment financing solutions to our clients. This new facility will further our mission to help even more businesses meet financing challenges and fuel growth."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Regents Capital Corporation

Founded in 2013, Regents is an independent commercial equipment finance firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results to middle-market clients nationwide. Regents believes in serving as their client's financial partner, not just provider, by turning their client's equipment financing realities into results. Regents is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and maintains a regional office in Austin, Texas. For additional information about the company, visit: https://regentscapital.com.

Contact Information:

Erica Blundo

Marketing Director

ericab@regentscapital.com



