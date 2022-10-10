New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carpets and Rugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919/?utm_source=GNW
Global Carpets and Rugs Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tufted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Product Segments Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR
In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 776 Featured)
