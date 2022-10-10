New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carpets and Rugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919/?utm_source=GNW

Global Carpets and Rugs Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tufted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Product Segments Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR

In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 776 Featured)

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company Axminster Carpets Limited Balta Group NV Beaulieu International Group Brintons Carpets Limited Cormar Carpet Company Engineered Floors LLC Dream Weaver Carpet J&J Flooring Group LLC Heckmondwike FB ICE International Interface, Inc. Mannington Mills, Inc. Merida Meridian, Inc. Milliken Floor Coverings Mohawk Industries, Inc. Oriental Weavers Group Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. Scott Group Studio Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Anderson Tuftex Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. Tarkett S. A. DESSO Holding BV Tandus Centiva Inc. The Dixie Group, Inc. Atlas Carpet Mills Victoria PLC Thomas Witter Carpets Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. Hugh Mackay Carpets





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction

Activity Impacts Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020 & 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &

2Q2020

Carpets and Rugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor

Covering Option

Historical Perspective

Carpets & Rugs: Definitions

Types of Carpets

Classification by Production Weave

Outlook

Asian Markets to Turbocharge Growth

Global Carpet Production Landscape

Global Carpet Volume Production Share (in %) by Country : 2019

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Floor Covering Market: A Review

Global Flooring Market Distribution by Type (in %) Across Major

Regional Markets: 2019

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Carpet Trends for 2021

Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance

Attributes in their Products

Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistant Carpets

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Select New Innovative Models

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions:

A Noticeable Trend

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising

Development

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment

Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest

Recent Décor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for

Different Rooms Spur Demand

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the

Consumers

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and

Digital Presence

Online Sales Channel Gains Share

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency

Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive

Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Carpet Fiber Trends

Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type: 2010 & 2022

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies

Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector

Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen

Market Prospects

Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Rising Standards of Living



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tufted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tufted by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tufted by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Woven

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Woven by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Snapshots

Georgia: The Carpet Manufacturing Hub in the US

Growing Popularity of Carpet Tiles Benefit Market Prospects

The Custom-Cut Wave Drives Popularity of Rugs

Persian Rugs Market Scenario

Recovery in Renovation and Construction Activity to Boost Demand

US Housing Starts % Change in 2020: January -October

US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020

Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019

Vs 2020

Carpet Recycling Market

Treatment Alternatives for Post-Consumer Carpets: An Insight

Carpet Design: A Key Factor for Recycling

Flooring Choices Skewed Towards Hard Surfaces

US Flooring Market Breakdown by Type: 2019

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Carpet & Rugs Companies in the US: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of

Housing Starts in Thousands

Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020

Hard-Surface Flooring Gain Traction

Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type:2019

Market Analytics

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

The Domestic Carpet Market Scenario

Construction Sector & Urbanization Trends to Spur Carpet Demand

XHIBIT: Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of

Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets

and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets

and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product

Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS

Belgium

Sweden

Turkey

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs

by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and

Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs

by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and

Rugs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Construction Activity Influences Market Demand

Asia-Pacific: Global Manufacturing Hub for Carpets

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and

Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Carpets and Rugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Indian Tufted Carpets Enjoy Huge Popularity in Western Countries

Transforming Nature of the Indian Carpet Industry

Driven by Exports

China and Iran: Strong Competitors in Europe

Carpet Manufacturing in India

Key Issues Affecting Carpet Production in India

Market Analytics

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tufted, Woven and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carpets and Rugs by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA



