Ceramic Filters Global Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.17%

The global ceramic filters market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ceramic Filters Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for clean water across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Ceramic water filters are widely used for filtering drinking water, treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration and hot-gas filtration.

Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among the masses are providing a boost to the market growth. Traditional water filters emit toxic gaseous and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous for health and the environment. Ceramic filters offer superior cleaning capacities and high mechanical strength, owing to which they are gaining traction in the market.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters and the incorporation of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide to offer enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria and other water chemicals, are also projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Ceramic Water Filter

Ceramic Air Filter

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Hot Gas Filtration

Oil/Water Separation

Bio-Filtration

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ceramic filters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic filters market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ceramic filters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Ceramic Filters Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Unifrax I Llc

3M Company

Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.

Ceramic Filters Company Inc.

Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation)

Glosfume Technologies Ltd.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Klt Filtration Limited

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

Tri-Mer Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

