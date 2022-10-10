Ceramic Filters Global Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.17%

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic filters market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Ceramic Filters Market Trends:
Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for clean water across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Ceramic water filters are widely used for filtering drinking water, treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration and hot-gas filtration.
Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among the masses are providing a boost to the market growth. Traditional water filters emit toxic gaseous and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous for health and the environment. Ceramic filters offer superior cleaning capacities and high mechanical strength, owing to which they are gaining traction in the market.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters and the incorporation of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide to offer enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria and other water chemicals, are also projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Ceramic Water Filter
- Ceramic Air Filter
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Hot Gas Filtration
- Oil/Water Separation
- Bio-Filtration
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global ceramic filters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic filters market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global ceramic filters market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Ceramic Filters Market
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
