Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market to Reach $72.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Contract Research Outsourcing estimated at US$44.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$48.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Contract Research Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

Pre-Clinical Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global Pre-Clinical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured)

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Covance Clinical Biotech ICON plc IQVIA Inc Jubilant Biosys Ltd. Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings Olon Ricerca Bioscience PAREXEL International Corp. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. Pharmaron PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Sygnature Discovery Limited Syneos Health SynteractHCR WuXi AppTec





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Delivers Mixed Results for Pharmaceutical Research

Outsourcing Industry

Players Focus on Collaborative Approach

Optimism Reigns in Latter Part of 2020

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations &

Processes

Opportunities in COVID-19 Programs

Parallel Gains for Development & Manufacturing

Contract Research Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Contract Research Outsourcing: An Introduction

Key Service Markets

Market Dynamics

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research

Global Clinical Trial Services Market by Therapeutic Area: 2019

Top 6 Therapeutic Categories by Number of R&D Products in 2020

Cost Savings Hold Relevance

Product Innovations & Enhanced Speed

Access to Expertise & Sophisticated Technology

Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Future Model of CRO

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

CRO: A Highly Fragmented Market

Leading Players in the Global Contract Research Outsourcing

Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Player

Partnership Models Pay Returns

Strategies and Tactical Programs

Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route

Key Opportunities for CROs

Technological Superiority: An Advantage

Consolidation to Gain Pace

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Advanced Medicine Concepts Favors Growth

Drug Developers Bet on CROs to Sail through Challenging Aspects

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Target Outsourcing

Gene Therapy Offers Exciting Opportunities for CROs

COVID-19 Creates a Pause in Gene Therapy Market Growth

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022,

2024, 2026

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Supports Market Demand

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

COVID-19 Drives Strong Gains for Biologics Activity

Opportunities Rife in Early Stage Drug Development

Notable Trends in Pharma/Biopharma R&D Impacting CROs

Advances in Digital/Technology and its Impact on Clinical

Development

Significant Strides Taken in the Sphere of Current Clinical

Research

Data Quality Oversight (DQO) Undergoes Change

Pharmacovigilance Set to Grow

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Gain Interest

Orphan Drugs to the Fore

CROs Adapt New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs

Industry Witnesses Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Percentage Breakdown of Total Number of Compounds in Pipeline

by Phase for Pre-Clinical, Phase I, Phase II and Phase III:

2019

Focus on Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech

Companies for New Drug Discovery

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO

Penetration

Global Biopharma % R&D Outsourcing (2014-2022)

New FDA Drug Approvals (2010-2016): Breakdown of Number of

Approvals by Type for New Molecular Entity (NME) and Biologic

License Application (BLA) Approvals

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction

Other Noteworthy Market Trends

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Demand for Generics to

Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

EXHIBIT Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years

2020 & 2023



