Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number Of Diabetes Patients & Government Initiatives Fueling Growth

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report. Diabetes is one of the major causes of amputation, blindness, stroke, end-stage renal failure, kidney failure, and heart attacks in this region. According to the International Diabetes Federation, ~66 million people were suffering from diabetes in Europe in 2017. The number is expected to increase to ~81 million by 2045. The mortality rate associated with DFU is ~5% in the first 12 months and increases up to 42% by the end of 5 years.



Many adjuvant therapies such as nonsurgical debridement agents, dressings and topical agents, oxygen therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, acellular bioproducts, human growth factors, energy-based therapies, and systemic therapies are said to effectively improve and cure DFU. Recent studies suggest that the inhibition of detrimental proteinase MMP-9 enzyme allows the body to heal the wound at a quicker rate.

Sedentary lifestyle, poor GDP expenditure on healthcare, unhealthy food habits, and poor reimbursement scenarios in the Asian region are the factors responsible for the high growth of diabetes in this region. Hence, numerous ill effects of DFU are observed in the Asian region.



The biologics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Biologics include growth factors [such as Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)], stem cells, and other anti-diabetic drugs. These agents help reduce hyperglycemia, increase oxygenation and circulation, and repair lost tissues. Therefore, they are increasingly being used for the management of wounds in different stages and are considered to be ideal for DFU treatment. Wound care dressings held the second-largest revenue share in 2021, followed by therapy devices and antibiotic medications.



Market players are constantly developing new and improved products to ensure quicker healing time for DFU. Companies like ConvaTec, Inc.; Acelity L.P. Inc.; 3M Healthcare; Coloplast Corp.; and Smith & Nephew Plc. are among the leaders in this market. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, these players reported an increase in demand for their wound management products due to the increased complications of diabetic patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. The market was said to increase at a steady rate in 2021 as Covid-19 treated patients witnessed a rise in sugar levels leading to the onset of diabetes. For instance, the overall proportion of diabetic patients with Covid-19 ranged from 5%-30% in Italy in 2020. Further, Smith and Nephew reported the sales of its newly launched wound healing product, PICO 7, to cross the 1 million mark in 2020. Hence, the market grew dramatically in 2020 and is estimated to stabilize during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number Of Diabetes Patients

Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Government Initiatives

Market Restraint

High Cost Of Treatment

