Minim Participates in First Amazon Prime Early Access Sale with Major Promotions on Motorola Branded Home Networking Devices

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces its full list of promotions on its collection of home networking devices that will be available to Prime members during the inaugural Prime Early Access sales event from October 11 - October 12. During the pre-holiday sales event, the company will offer shoppers discounts on its mesh systems, as well as its gateways and cable modems from the Motorola networking portfolio, which holds the top market share of category sales on the Amazon Marketplace.

During the 48-hour sale, Prime members will have the opportunity to upgrade the security and performance of their home networks just in time for the holiday shopping rush, as all Motorola-branded home networking devices support the motosync app powered by Minim. This intuitive network management software is an excellent solution to keep users’ personal information safe, thanks to sophisticated security measures, such as malware monitoring, ad-blocking, parental controls and much more. Additionally, access to in-app chat support places home networking experts at users’ fingertips, offering a direct connection to our team of troubleshooters in under a minute.

“We’re so excited to have another opportunity to provide Amazon shoppers with our best prices on our top-selling networking devices,” said Cristina Martinho, Vice President of Performance Marketing at Minim. “Consumers across the country are looking to save this holiday season now more than ever; we’re confident that the promotions we’ve put together will help improve their home connectivity experience for less.”

Launching October 11-12, Prime Early Access deals on Motorola networking products will include an assortment of intelligent connectivity devices.

Motorola Network Promotions:

The first tri-band WiFi 6E Mesh System from Motorola, delivers speeds up to 5.4Gbps for over 100 devices.

Promo Price: $389.99 (3 pack), 40% off an everyday price of $649.99

Offers top internet speeds via DOCSIS 3.1 technology, designed for users with multi-Gigabit speed plans to save up to $168.00 a year in ISP rental fees.

Promo Price: $127.99, 25% off an everyday price of $169.99

Enables users to get the most from the fastest internet speeds available with DOCSIS 3.1 technology and includes a built-in high speed AC3200 WiFi Router.

Promo Price: $239.99, 10% off an everyday price of $269.99

Three-in-one Gateway includes an AC1900 Router, DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 2 Xfinity Voice-compatible ports.

Promo Price: $149.99, 15% off an everyday price of $179.99

DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem includes built-in AC1900 Dual Band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) WiFi Gigabit Router with four Gigabit (GigE) Ethernet ports and more.

Promo Price: $101.95, 32% off an everyday price of $149.99

For more information on these Prime Day deals, please visit our Amazon store. For more information about the full portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices, as well as the motosync app powered by Minim, please visit MotorolaNetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

