GLUCOTRACK TO BEGIN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rutherford, NJ, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlucoTrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“GlucoTrack” or the “Company”), a non-invasive device and digital health platform for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today it is expanding its product pipeline with the commencement of a new R&D program for a long-term continuous glucose monitor.



Following the recent acquisition of certain related IP, the Company intends to develop a long-term implantable glucose management technology to address the growing Type 1 diabetes market.

Based on initial data, the Company believes it can bring to market a solution that is more accurate, more convenient and has a significantly longer duration than current on-the-market solutions.

“We are excited about entering into the Type 1 diabetes market, and we intend to continue to expand our line of product offerings to benefit all people with diabetes and prediabetes” said Paul Goode, CEO and President of GlucoTrack. “We look forward to reporting our progress and are thankful to our shareholders who share our passion to pioneer new products for this monumental market.”

In addition, as reported earlier this year, the Company completed lab testing of its non-invasive GlucoTrack 2.0 clinical prototype system and observed better-than-expected accuracy and performance with the technology. The Company is scheduled to begin its first-in-human trials later this quarter.

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes. The Company’s initial product, GlucoTrack®, is a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. For more information, please visit and http://www.glucotrack.com.

