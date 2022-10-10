JOANN and Sutton Foster Team Up for World Mental Health Day to Share the Positive Impact of Crafting

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This World Mental Health Day, JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and one of the fastest-growing players in the arts and crafts space, is partnering with actor and avid crafter Sutton Foster to shed light on the ways creating can improve mental health, and provide free access to crafting projects for all skill levels. Together, they are raising awareness and shining a light on resources at a time when it is needed most. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year.



In her recent memoir, “Hooked; How Crafting Saved My Life,” the two-time Tony Award winner reflects on the ways crafting kept her balanced throughout personal and career highs and lows, and how it can help others.

“From the moment I discovered cross stitch as a productive and tangible way to help me navigate the significant moments early in life, I was hooked on crafting,” says Foster. “I learned early on how to channel my emotions into collages and crochet, and today, I frequently turn to JOANN and my Lion Brand yarn to create and find a sense of calm.”



Research shows that crafting – regardless of the medium – can bolster mood, improve self-confidence, and reduce stress overall. Joann.com offers a variety of projects to promote better mental wellbeing from painting to gratitude journaling, and a variety of crocheting and knitting projects for more experienced crafters. Some projects can even be completed in less than one hour.

Those seeking more interactive experiences can access offerings on Creativebug, a JOANN company and online classroom for all skill levels and interests taught by leading instructors. Members enjoy unlimited access to over 2,000 online arts and craft classes ranging from sewing, baking, painting and more, with new classes added every week including daily practice offerings. For World Mental Health Day, Creativebug is offering 60 days of free Creativebug access for those interested in instructional crafting content to combat stress.

For more resources on crafting and mental health, please visit this link.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 842 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ajay Jain

ajay.jain@joann.com

330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:

Amanda Hayes

amanda.hayes@joann.com

216-296-5887

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ab41033-9af2-4bdb-a833-53ee7d127a76