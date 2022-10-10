New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Watches and Clocks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374542/?utm_source=GNW
Global Watches and Clocks Market to Reach $73.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Watches and Clocks estimated at US$60.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Quartz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$48.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Watches and Clocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 329 Featured)
Apple, Inc. Audemars Piguet Holding SA Breitling SA Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Chelsea Clock Company Chopard Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. Bulova Corporation Frederique Constant S.A. Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Cartier International SNC Montblanc-Simplo GmbH Fossil Group, Inc. Garmin Ltd. Google, Inc. Hermes International S.A. Howard Miller Kering Gucci Group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Bulgari S.p.A. TAG Heuer International SA Movado Group, Inc. Patek Philippe SA Rhythm Watch Co., Ltd. Rolex SA Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Seiko Holdings Corporation The Swatch Group Ltd. Omega Tissot SA Timex Group USA, Inc. Timex Group India Ltd. Titan Industries Ltd. Uhrenfabrik Junghans GmbH & CO.KG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Clocks and Watches
Clocks
Watches
Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial
Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell
Global Watches and Clocks Market: Prospects and Outlook
Global Watches Market by Price Category (in %) for 2019
Luxury Watches and Smartwatches Support Growth of Watches Market
Global Swiss Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value and
Unit Sales by Material for 2019
While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing
Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth
Prevailing Economic Conditions Impact Watches and Clocks Market
Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2019-2021
Import Export Data
Leading Exporters of Swiss Watches Worldwide Ranked by Export
Volume in Units for 2019
Leading Watch Importing Nations Worldwide: Ranked by Import
Value in US$ Billion for the Year 2019
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession
Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers
Smartwatch Industry and COVID-19 Crisis
Competitive Landscape
Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace
Top Global Watch Brands
Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain
Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning for 2019
Smartwatches: Apple Continues to Lead the Market
Global Smartwatch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Unit
Shipments by Company for 2019
Sports & Fitness Watches Market
Global Sports Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Companies for 2019
Global Swim Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Companies Brand for 2019
Social Media Evolves into Core Business Tool for Vendors
Watch Brands Expand Presence into Online Retail Channel
Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer
Collaborations on the Rise
M&A Activity: Strategy to Expand Business Activities
Recent Market Activity
Watches and Clocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market
High Millionaires? Population Steers Demand for Luxury Watches:
Number of Millionaires in Thousands for Select Countries in
2019
Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Distribution Channel for 2019
Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category
Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Export
Value by Region for 2019
Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Export
Volume and Value by Type for 2019
Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2018
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2018
High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market
Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide
Luxury Goods Market: An Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watch
Sales
Luxury Goods Sales Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Luxury Goods Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by
Product Category for 2019
Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts
Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and
Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market
Global Smartwatches Market: Shipments in Million Units for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell
A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches
While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches
Market Gradually Gains Momentum
Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Rising
Importance of Health & Fitness
Global Sports Watches Market: Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Popular Sports Watch Models: An Overview
Popular GPS-based Sports Watches
Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential
Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating
Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking
Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs
Growing Appeal of Colors
Blue: Bridging Traditional with Modern
Green Draws Color Experimentation
Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade
Versatility: An Important Feature
Timepieces Become Gender Neutral
Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion
Small Watches Make a Comeback
Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise
Sustainability Gains Importance
Classic Three-Hand Watches
Watches with Dazzling Gems
Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Improving Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Issues & Challenges
Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks
Industry
Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design
Copying
Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market
Design Innovations in Watches: A Review of Latest Trends
Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking
An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times
Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga
Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from
Smartwatches
Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quartz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Quartz by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Quartz by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
United States: A Major Market for Watches and Clocks
United States Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Price Category: 2019
Key Watch Purchasing Trends in the US
Luxury Watches Market: COVID-19 Brings to Halt the Segment?s
Recovery
Number of Millionaire Households in the US (in Millions) by
Wealth for 2019
Millennials Emerge as a Promising Consumer Category for Luxury
Watches
Fine Jewelry & Watches Sales Aid Luxury Watches Market
Swiss Make Luxury Watches Remain the Top Choice
Quartz Analog and Mechanical Watches Sustain Market Growth
Bigger-Sized Watches Enjoy Rising Popularity in the US
Growing Prominence of E-Commerce and Company-owned Retail
Benefit Luxury Watch Sales
Distribution Channels
US Sports Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Distribution Channel for 2019
US Clocks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Distribution Channel for 2019
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Canadian Watch Market Share in % by Company for 2019
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan: A Prime Producer, Consumer and Exporter of Watches and
Clocks
Japanese Watch Market by Price Category (in %) for 2019
Japanese Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Production
Volume by Type for the Years 2015 and 2019
Japanese Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Value
by Type for the Years 2015 and 2019
Japanese Clocks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production
Volume by Type for the Years 2015 and 2019
Japanese Clocks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production
Value by Type for the Years 2015 and 2019
Innovations Play an Important Role in the Japanese Watch Market
Japanese Watchmakers Make a Push to Capture Share of Luxury
Watches Market
Casio, Citizen and Seiko: The Japanese Watch Trio
Japanese Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Leading Players for 2019
Competition from Foreign Brands Heats Up
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Watch Market in China: Snapshots
Chinese Watches Market by Price Category (in %): 2019
China?s Young and Affluent Consumers Lead Growth of Luxury
Watch Market
Increasing Affluence of Chinese Individuals: Wealth per Adult
in US$ for the Years 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018
Luxury Goods Market in China: Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Product Category for 2017
Consumer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns in China
Major Factors and Trends Influencing the Luxury Goods Market in
China
Disposable Incomes
Per Capita Disposable Income of People (in RMB) in Urban China
for the Period 2010-2018
Per Capita Disposable Incomes of People (in RMB) by Select
Provinces in China for the Year 2018
Demand Rises in Smaller Cities
Post-90s Generation: A Major Driver of Luxury Products
Popularity of Affordable Luxury Goods
Increasing Sophistication of Luxury Consumers
Popularity of Haitao and Establishment of Free Trade Zones
Tourist Spending
Factors Considered by Consumers When Purchasing Luxury Watches
Primary Strategies Adopted by Luxury Retailers
Building Up Online Presence and Leveraging Social Platforms
Incorporation of Traditional Elements to Attract Consumers
Creating Engaging In-Store Experiences
Increasing Demand for Swiss Luxury Watches in China
Growth of Pre-Owned Watch Market in China Disrupts Global Watch
Industry
Competitive Scenario
Entry Barriers Low for the Chinese Watch Industry
Distribution Channels
Chinese Watch Imports: Breakdown of Import Value by Country for
2018
Online & e-Commerce Platforms Emerge as High-Potential
Distribution Channels
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
A Mature Market
European Watches Market by Price Category for 2019
Pre-Owned Luxury Watches Market Gains Traction
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Leading Watch Brands in France: Ranked by Number of Users in
Thousands for 2018
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Watches
and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and Mechanical
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Sweden
The Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Switzerland
A Leading Watch Market
The Global Hub for Luxury Watches
Classification of Swiss Luxury Watches
An Exports Driven Market
Swiss Watch Export Value in CHF Billion for the Years 2000,
2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019
Brief Description of Globally Popular Swiss Watch Brands
Asian Countries Emerge as Leading Export Destinations for Swiss
Watches
Competitive Scenario
Switzerland Faces Severe Shortage of Skilled Craftsmen
Swiss Watch Industry Comes Up with Initiatives to Counter Fake
Products
Turkey
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Watches and Clocks
by Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz
and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific Watches and Clocks Market: An Overview
Asia-Pacific Watches Market by Price Category (in %) for 2019
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Watches and Clocks
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Watches and Clocks
by Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz
and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Smartwatch Market Continues to Make Strong Gains
Competitive Scenario
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
India: A High Growth Market
Popularity of Luxury Watches Rises among Affluent Indians
Smartwatches Gain Popularity among Indian Consumers
Rising Popularity of Bespoke Watches
Clock Manufacturers Offer Customized Wall Clocks to Counter
Competition from Electronic Gadgets
Noteworthy Watch Brands in India
Titan: The Leading Watch Brand
Other Major Brands
Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz
and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Hong Kong
Hong Kong: Among the Leading Exporters of Watches and Clocks
Market Snippets
Hong Kong Protests Slows Down Swiss Watch Industry
Pre-owned Luxury Watch Market in Hong Kong
Popularity of Wearable Technology Drives Demand for Smartwatches
Active Efforts by Manufacturers to Ensure Quality and Boost Sales
Impact of CEPA Provisions
Key Directives for Watch Makers
Alloys, Titanium, Ceramic, and Other Materials Witness
Increasing Popularity
Distribution Landscape
Indonesia
Singapore
Philippines
Thailand
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Watches
and Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Quartz and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Watches and Clocks
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Watches and Clocks
by Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz
and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Market Overview
New Players Boost Watches Sales
Luxury Watch Market in Mexico: Market Share (in %) by Company
for 2018
Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by Type -
Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Quartz and
Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Watches and
Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Watches
and Clocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Quartz and Mechanical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Watches and Clocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Watches and
Clocks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Watches and Clocks by Type - Quartz and Mechanical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Watches and Clocks by
Type - Quartz and Mechanical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
